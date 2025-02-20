Bitcoin Critic Paul Krugman Hacked to Promote Fake Token

The official X account of Bitcoin naysayer Paul Krugman was hacked earlier today in order to promote a fake token called "The New York Times Token" (NYTC).

The fraudulent post also featured a link to a bogus article announcing the media outlet's entry into the crypto space.

Such attacks are rather common on X, and there seems to be no remedy that could put an end to them.

As reported by U.Today , the official account of Time, one of the most famous magazines, was compromised in late January to advertise a cryptocurrency scam.

Krugman is known as one of the most vocal cryptocurrency critics, trashing Bitcoin since its early days. In 2013, the prominent economist famously wrote an op-ed that described the original cryptocurrency as "evil." The Nobel laureate also stated that crypto was a "long-running Ponzi scheme" back in 2021.

The 71-year-old economist is yet to warm up to crypto. In a December op-ed titled "Crypto Is for Criming," he described cryptocurrencies as "digital Benjamins" to point to their illicit use cases. "Maybe crypto isn’t digital gold, but digital Benjamins — the $100 bills that play a huge role in illegal activity around the world," Krugman said.