Bitcoin Can Decelerate AI, Tuur Demeester Claims

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tuur Demeester recently sparked debate on potential impact of Bitcoin mining on advancement of artificial intelligence, suggesting that Bitcoin's intense demand for resources could slow down AI's development
Sun, 11/19/2023 - 09:07
Cover image via youtu.be
Cryptocurrency analyst Tuur Demeester presented a novel viewpoint on the interplay between Bitcoin and artificial intelligence (AI) in recent series of insightful posts on the X social media platform. Demeester, known for being a strong proponent of the world's largest cryptocurrency, suggested that Bitcoin's resource-intensive nature could act as a brake on the rapid advancement of AI technologies.

Demeester argues that the key bottlenecks for the development of advanced general intelligence (AGI) include the demand for big data, electricity and semiconductor chips.

Since resources are finite and competition for them is inevitable, Bitcoin mining, with its significant demand for chips and electricity, emerges as a natural counterbalance to AI's growth.

This view hinges on the idea that Bitcoin mining could evolve into a considerably larger industry, thus creating a competitive landscape for these critical resources.

Demeester has proposed analyzing the expected resource demand interplay between the cryptocurrency and AI sectors.

However, his view is not without its critics. A user responding to Demeester's posts highlighted that Bitcoin might actually accelerate AI development. The user pointed out that AI's capability to process Bitcoin transactions, such as sending lightning invoices, empowers it to exert influence in the physical world by engaging humans as intermediaries. In his response, Demeester conceded that AI could indeed utilize Bitcoin to interact with humans.

He proposed that direct hiring by AI, incentivized by monetary rewards, is preferable to indirect manipulation tactics.

However, he remained uncertain about whether Bitcoin's use by AI is an accelerant in itself.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

