Advertisement
AD

Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Chief executive at Jan3 has addressed criticism by 'influential' X accounts against Bitcoin and issues bullish statement
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 11:00
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Samson Mow, Jan3 boss and an early Bitcoin investor, has taken to Twitter/X social media platform to share a bullish message on BTC with his 271,000 followers.

Advertisement

He believes that Bitcoiners are "about to win," naming an important factor to do with the social sentiment regarding the flagship cryptocurrency.

Samson Mow encourages BTC community

Jan3 CEO tweeted that he has recently seen accounts that he refers to as “influential” ones that have been slamming Bitcoin. Mow specified that in this context he uses “influential” in its wider meaning, and these Twitter accounts “may include third rate comedians.”

Anyway, the conclusion he came to was bullish, and it goes like this: “Feels like we’re about to win.”

As Bitcoin seems to have resumed ascending and recently recovered the $44,000 high, making it the highest peak this year so far, Mow began posting more comments on Bitcoin, its price action and market behavior than before. By now, BTC has suddenly dropped below $41,000.

On Saturday, the influencer ironically tweeted that he is “bored” with Bitcoin hanging at $44,000, adding that he does not mind a bit of a correction now since “s-coins” have been growing a lot, together with Bitcoin and “they need to cool off.”

Related
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Plummeted Below $41,000

“Bitcoin supply shock meeting demand shock,” $1 million on horizon — Mow

In his recent tweets, Mow has been spreading his bullish takes on Bitcoin’s further rise, which he anticipates — the Bitcoiner believes that ultimately, (and, perhaps, soon enough) the flagship cryptocurrency will reach a mind-blowing $1 million per coin, the price also expected by the late John McAfee before he made a U-turn and began criticizing BTC.

Among the reasons for such a massive Bitcoin price uptick, Mow named the demand shock meeting supply shock for BTC since institutional investors are trying to purchase all the BTC within their reach, and there is less and less BTC left on the market. Long-term holders will not sell their Bitcoin, and the upcoming halving event will cut the production of new BTC in half — slightly over 3 BTC compared to 6.25 BTC, which have been made since May 2020 when the previous halving took place.

#Samson Mow #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
2023/12/11 10:59
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
2023/12/11 10:59
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
2023/12/11 10:59
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
XRP Faces Flash Crash Head on, Analyst Reiterates Confidence in $1.4 Outlook
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Cardano Founder Hoskinson's Single Post Crashes This NFT by 76%
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Ripple CTO Triggers Unorthodox Bitcoin (BTC) Opinion Poll
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?
Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Price Wick in Two Years: What Was That?
22.8 Million XRP Sell-Off? Major Exchange Transfer Coincides With Price Dip; Is It Time to Panic?
22.8 Million XRP Sell-Off? Major Exchange Transfer Coincides With Price Dip; Is It Time to Panic?
3 Signs Shiba Inu (SHIB) Will Have Exceptional Week
3 Signs Shiba Inu (SHIB) Will Have Exceptional Week
Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz on XRP: "I Was Wrong"
Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz on XRP: "I Was Wrong"
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Plummeted Below $41,000
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Plummeted Below $41,000
5 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Resistance Is Not Problem for Meme Currency
5 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Resistance Is Not Problem for Meme Currency
Show all
Advertisement
AD