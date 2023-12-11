Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, Jan3 boss and an early Bitcoin investor, has taken to Twitter/X social media platform to share a bullish message on BTC with his 271,000 followers.

He believes that Bitcoiners are "about to win," naming an important factor to do with the social sentiment regarding the flagship cryptocurrency.

Samson Mow encourages BTC community

Jan3 CEO tweeted that he has recently seen accounts that he refers to as “influential” ones that have been slamming Bitcoin. Mow specified that in this context he uses “influential” in its wider meaning, and these Twitter accounts “may include third rate comedians.”

Anyway, the conclusion he came to was bullish, and it goes like this: “Feels like we’re about to win.”

*Influential used loosely and may include third rate comedians. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) December 11, 2023

As Bitcoin seems to have resumed ascending and recently recovered the $44,000 high, making it the highest peak this year so far, Mow began posting more comments on Bitcoin, its price action and market behavior than before. By now, BTC has suddenly dropped below $41,000.

On Saturday, the influencer ironically tweeted that he is “bored” with Bitcoin hanging at $44,000, adding that he does not mind a bit of a correction now since “s-coins” have been growing a lot, together with Bitcoin and “they need to cool off.”

“Bitcoin supply shock meeting demand shock,” $1 million on horizon — Mow

In his recent tweets, Mow has been spreading his bullish takes on Bitcoin’s further rise, which he anticipates — the Bitcoiner believes that ultimately, (and, perhaps, soon enough) the flagship cryptocurrency will reach a mind-blowing $1 million per coin, the price also expected by the late John McAfee before he made a U-turn and began criticizing BTC.

Among the reasons for such a massive Bitcoin price uptick, Mow named the demand shock meeting supply shock for BTC since institutional investors are trying to purchase all the BTC within their reach, and there is less and less BTC left on the market. Long-term holders will not sell their Bitcoin, and the upcoming halving event will cut the production of new BTC in half — slightly over 3 BTC compared to 6.25 BTC, which have been made since May 2020 when the previous halving took place.