Bitcoin (BTC) Rally in 2023 Fueled by One Major Factor, Arthur Hayes Reveals

Wed, 03/29/2023 - 14:01
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Arthur Hayes believes current bull run powered by FUD
Bitcoin (BTC) Rally in 2023 Fueled by One Major Factor, Arthur Hayes Reveals
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BitMEX co-founder and former chief executive officer Arthur Hayes has shared a recent revelation that explains why Bitcoin (BTC) has recorded the uptrend it has recorded thus far this year. According to the veteran crypto trader, Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) appears to be what is powering the current bull market.

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has recorded 71% growth, attaining a high of $28,803.34 in the past 90 days. The digital currency ecosystem has witnessed a lot of intense uncertainty thus far this year, with 2023 opening up with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiary, Genesis Global, bleeding from the aftermath of the collapse of the FTX Derivatives Exchange.

Genesis eventually filed for bankruptcy amid fear that the parent company would sell off thousands of Bitcoin tied to Grayscale, a trend that could have stirred a massive slump in the price of Bitcoin. Surprisingly, the digital currency survived this onslaught, and its price remained resilient.

This year has also seen the collapse of two major banks powering the ecosystem, including Silvergate and Signature Banks, respectively. The fall of these entities only helped reiterate the need for crypto owners to embrace a digital asset whose security is not tied to current monetary policies.

Related
Economist Nouriel Roubini Blasts Crypto Market as a Total Criminal Enterprise

Unending FUD with Binance

Bitcoin is trading at a price of $28,341.07, up by 5.36% over the past 24 hours, a new growth round that comes after the recent crackdown on Binance by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Though the civil lawsuit filed against the exchange has fueled the withdrawal of about $2 billion from the trading platform, Bitcoin's reaction has shown that the future of the asset is not tied to any entity beyond the core technology underpinning the industry.

Bitcoin is eyeing a breach of the $30,000 resistance level, and the FUD may help trigger this new high.

#Arthur Hayes #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 3 Things That Will 'Continue to Plague Bitcoin': Steve Hanke
03/29/2023 - 13:39
3 Things That Will 'Continue to Plague Bitcoin': Steve Hanke
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Win Over SEC Could Spark Altcoin Rally, Says Analyst
03/29/2023 - 13:11
Ripple Win Over SEC Could Spark Altcoin Rally, Says Analyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance's China Connection: Bombshell FT Report Exposes Secret Ties
03/29/2023 - 12:24
Binance's China Connection: Bombshell FT Report Exposes Secret Ties
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya