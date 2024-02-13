Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $600,000: Tuur Demeester Shares Uber-Bullish Forecast

Legendary Bitcoiner, macro economist and investor Tuur Demeester, an editor-in-chief of Adamant Research, indicated some details of the upcoming bull market. Here's why it will be different from 2021 rally.

$200-$600K by 2026: Bitcoin (BTC) price targets by Tuur Demeester

By the year of 2026, the price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, might reach levels between $200,000 and $600,000 per coin. This unbelievable 4-12x rally will be fueled by trillions in cash from various bailouts and stimulus programs.

In '21 bitcoin topped at $69k. I'm targeting $200-$600k by 2026. Fueled by $ trillions in global bailouts/stimulus. https://t.co/ULslIMgzee — Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) February 12, 2024

Such an optimistic forecast was shared by the author of the "Bitcoin Reformation" theory with his 264,000 followers in X (formerly Twitter).

Unlike many Bitcoin (BTC) bulls, he highlights that retail "awakening" will be of paramount importance to the Bitcoin (BTC) rally, not institutional involvement.

Thus, Demeester added a warning for those retail investors interested in a potential Bitcoin (BTC) rally above $500,000:

Keep in mind one of the most important lessons in bitcoin: be careful with debt and potential overexposure, because its volatility will easily give you whiplash.

In mid-December 2023, as U.Today previously covered, he predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would finish the cycle "well north" of $120,000.

Two BTC price peaks instead of one?

It should be noted that the Bitcoin OG masterfully predicted the end of the 2021 bull rally two years before Bitcoin (BTC) reached $69,000.

Strike CEO Jack Mallers totally agreed with the forecast, while other Bitcoiners added that BTC might jump even higher should governments keep cracking down on altcoins.

Also, Demeester claimed that the ongoing bull cycle might come in two parts, as it did in 2013. This, in turn, might make it longer than the 2017 and 2021 rallies.