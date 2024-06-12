Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides After Fed's Interest Rate Decision

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The price of Bitcoin pared some recent gains after Jerome Powell's comments
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 19:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides After Fed's Interest Rate Decision
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After the Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied sharply higher earlier today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threw a spanner in the works for bulls with hawkish comments.  

    Advertisement

    Powell stated that the Fed had no commitment to a particular rate cut, stating that their current rate path is "data dependent." 

    The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The decision was in line with market expectations. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides After Fed's Interest Rate Decision
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $69K. Here’s Why

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin rallied to nearly $70,000 due to

    cooler-than-expected US inflation data. 

    While the Fed has "welcomed" the most recent consumer price index (CPI) reading, Powell claims that he needs to bolster confidence on inflation.

    Bitcoin has now pared a substantial portion of its recent gains due to Powell's hawkish comments, currently trading at $68,837 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    The Fed has signaled that there would be only one rate cut this year despite cooling inflation, but its message is rather confusing. 

    However, it is worth noting that the market is still pricing in two quarter-point rate cuts in 2024. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 19:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea
    Jun 12, 2024 - 19:44
    Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Almost Billion US Dollars in BTC Moved from Exchanges As Price Plunged 5.4%
    Jun 12, 2024 - 19:44
    Almost Billion US Dollars in BTC Moved from Exchanges As Price Plunged 5.4%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEXT WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Azuro Steps Into AI Using Olas to Predict Sports Event Results
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides After Fed's Interest Rate Decision
    Top Signal? Jim Cramer Meets Meme Coiner Iggy Azalea
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD