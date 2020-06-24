Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis — Is $9,400 a Bounce Before Rise to $9,900?

U.Today Original Article

After 2 days of growth, a slight correction on the cryptocurrency market has appeared. Most of the top 10 coins are trading in the red zone, while the main loser is EOS, whose rate has dropped by 1.45% since yesterday.

The dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has been drastically affected by the price action of altcoins. Respectively, its market share has lost 3%.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is as follows.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $175,685,262,338

Price: $9,541.26

Volume (24h): $16,973,458,807

Change (24h): -0.93%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Is the current drop a correction before a move closer to $10,000?

Yesterday, trading volumes again fell below the average level and buyers were unable to continue recovering the rate of Bitcoin (BTC). The pair hovered in consolidation with support in the region around $9,600.

Today, buyers will try to increase volume and overcome the resistance at $9,800. The purpose of the breakthrough is to re-test the psychological mark of $10,000, but if sellers keep the defense at the turn of $9,800, they will roll the Bitcoin price back below the two-hour EMA55, to the 38.2% Fibo ($9,441) support.

On the 4H chart, the growth may continue as buyers have become more active in the past days, which is confirmed by rising trading volume. In this case, if bulls can hold $9,400, the next target is the zone around $9,900. The only thing that might be an obstacle is the low liquidity level near the $10,000 mark.

On the bigger time frame, nothing has changed yet. The trading volume is declining while Bitcoin (BTC) is slowly rising. The growth, which is not accompanied by trading volume, is not going to last for a long time. Respectively, after the possible local peak at around $9,900, traders should expect a drop to $9,100 which has been a support area since the beginning of May 2020.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,505 at press time.

