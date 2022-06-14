Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 14

Price Analysis
Tue, 06/14/2022 - 15:23
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Bitcoin (BTC) found the bottom so far?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) could not follow the bounceback of other coins as the price has changed over the last 24 hours by 5.21%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the local time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has formed the level at $23,288; however, it could not keep the rise going.

Related
BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12

At the moment, bulls are fighting for the $22,000 mark against a decreasing trading volume. If they can hold this mark, there are chances to see a return to the $23,500 zone shortly.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $22,000 mark. The drop led to the test of the $20,800 zone, which was the peak of 2018. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the $21,864 level as, if the pressure continues, one can expect the fall below the psychological $20,000 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the week has started with the sharp drop. The fall may continue if bulls lose the $22,000 mark; however, if the rate comes back to $23,000, the correction might lead to the test of the $24,000-$25,000 zone until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,115 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?
06/14/2022 - 16:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Is Not Going Away, Says David Rubenstein
06/14/2022 - 16:36
Crypto Is Not Going Away, Says David Rubenstein
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Set to Launch Another Major Project, Here Are Details
06/14/2022 - 16:26
Dogecoin Set to Launch Another Major Project, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide