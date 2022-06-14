Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 14

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin (BTC) could not follow the bounceback of other coins as the price has changed over the last 24 hours by 5.21%.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

On the local time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has formed the level at $23,288; however, it could not keep the rise going.

At the moment, bulls are fighting for the $22,000 mark against a decreasing trading volume. If they can hold this mark, there are chances to see a return to the $23,500 zone shortly.

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $22,000 mark. The drop led to the test of the $20,800 zone, which was the peak of 2018. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the $21,864 level as, if the pressure continues, one can expect the fall below the psychological $20,000 mark.

From the mid-term point of view, the week has started with the sharp drop. The fall may continue if bulls lose the $22,000 mark; however, if the rate comes back to $23,000, the correction might lead to the test of the $24,000-$25,000 zone until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,115 at press time.