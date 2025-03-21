Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Crash, Bollinger Bands Flash Warning

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 15:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) ready to rip? This one move could send cryptocurrency soaring
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Crash, Bollinger Bands Flash Warning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) may be on the verge of a substantial price collapse, according to popular technical analysis indicator Bollinger Bands. 

    Advertisement

    Represented by the 20-day moving average and deviations out of it - one up and one down - the indicator forms a sort of price range in which investors can estimate what the current bias for the asset is, - if it is oversold or overbought. 

    Related
    Breaking: Strategy to Raise $722 Million in Strife Sale to Buy Bitcoin
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 12:54
    Breaking: Strategy to Raise $722 Million in Strife Sale to Buy Bitcoin
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Golden Cross Nears: What's Next for BTC Price?
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Cardano (ADA) to $2? New Price Prediction Says Yes
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    And for Bitcoin, the Bollinger Bands paint quite a grim picture.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Following all the price perturbations of late, the price of the biggest cryptocurrency found itself under the middle band on the daily price chart. It is all simple now for BTC to be honest; if the daily candle closes there, then the possibility of the price falling to a lower band increases. 

    This may mean an almost 7% downward movement from current levels, right below $78,000 for Bitcoin.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price scenarios

    If the price of the leading cryptocurrency manages to pull above the 20-day moving average, it will be a powerful signal about the bullish intentions of traders regarding BTC and will change the bias for Bitcoin to reach the upper band. That one is currently at $92,150 - up almost 10%.

    But let’s not get ahead of ourselves because, as history often teaches, price movements rarely happen in isolation, and a single indicator never tells the full story. There are market sentiment, macroeconomic context and liquidity levels. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Mining Secures Huge Regulatory Win in the US
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 19:54
    Bitcoin Mining Secures Huge Regulatory Win in the US
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Short squeezes, unexpected news catalysts or even a sudden surge in retail buying could push Bitcoin back above the middle band, invalidating the bearish outlook entirely.

    And yet, if BTC does slide below that lower band, well, it would not be the first time the market witnessed an aggressive downturn that sent leveraged traders scrambling to cover their positions. A cascade of liquidations? Not out of the question.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:33
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 21
    SHIB Falls Behind Litecoin in Key Metric: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD