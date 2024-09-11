    Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Show Doubt in Short-Term Outlook: Report

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    On-chain data reveals current cautious approach among market participants
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 16:22
    Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Show Doubt in Short-Term Outlook: Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent on-chain data from Glassnode reveals that Bitcoin (BTC) investors are expressing doubts about the cryptocurrency's short-term prospects. 

    Advertisement

    This sentiment is reflected in the declining exchange-related on-chain volumes, indicating a cautious approach among market participants.

    In a recent tweet, Glassnode noted that Bitcoin investors remain unconvinced in the short term, as exchange-related on-chain volumes have begun to languish.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 3,750% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffering From 'Tremendous' FUD
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD

    Meanwhile, centralized exchanges continue to be the centerpiece venue for speculation activity and price discovery. Thus, an evaluation of on-chain volumes aggregated across these venues can be used to gauge investor activity and appetite for speculation.

    Advertisement

    According to Glassnode, an analysis of the 30-day/365-day momentum crossover for exchange-related inflows and outflows indicated that the monthly average volume has fallen significantly below the yearly. This highlights a drop in investor demand and less trading by speculators in the current BTC price range.

    Bitcoin network faces settlement slowdown, albeit hashrate surging

    This drop in volume coincides with a settlement slowdown on the Bitcoin network. The Bitcoin network is currently processing and settling around $6.2 billion worth of transaction volume per day.

    However, settlement volume is beginning to fall toward its yearly average, suggesting a marked cooling off of network usage and throughput. Overall, this remains a net negative observation.

    Related
    Bitcoin Historical Cycle Predicts Massive Rally in 2025: Details
    Sun, 09/08/2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin Historical Cycle Predicts Massive Rally in 2025: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The CVD indicator, which reflects the current net balance of market buying and selling pressure on the spot market, shows an increase in investor sell pressure over the last 90 days, adding to the downward price trend.

    Despite the bearishness in BTC metrics, Glassnode noted that the Bitcoin Hash Rate is rapidly approaching new ATHs as the competitiveness of the mining scene and their conviction in the Bitcoin network grows.

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 1.21% in the last 24 hours to $56,119.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 16:16
    XRP Rockets 3,750% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 16:07
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffering From 'Tremendous' FUD
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    SafeWallet Announces Updated Application for Secure Cryptocurrency Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Show Doubt in Short-Term Outlook: Report
    XRP Rockets 3,750% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffering From 'Tremendous' FUD
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD