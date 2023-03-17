JUST IN: Shib Founder's Name Exposed by YouTuber BitBoy

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 15:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Notorious YouTuber has doxed Shiba Inu founder on his channel
Cover image via www.youtube.com

BitBoy crypto YouTuber (whose real name is Ben Armstrong) took to Twitter to promise that he would finally "dox" the real name of pseudonymous Shiba Inu co-founder and lead developer Shytoshi Kusama.

Armstrong said he would do it on his YouTube channel. The video is out there already, and the name of Shytoshi Kusama has allegedly been revealed.

Debate between BitBoy and Kusama

For the first time, BitBoy threatened to dox Shytoshi Kusama's real name on Thursday, after allegations spread on Twitter that the recently released Puppynet (Shibarium in beta) was a clone of the Rinia chain. Apparently, SHIB devs forgot to change the chain ID number.

Kusama then dispelled these accusations of plagiarism as FUD. However, this seems to have urged BitBoy to start threatening to "dox" him.

Apparently, BitBoy Armstrong was offended when Kusama said that now BitBoy has "real beef" to deal with in a recent tweet, which was a hint at a recently initiated class action lawsuit against BitBoy and several other crypto bloggers. Kusama also accused BitBoy of saying "nothing about Shib in substance" and of ignoring him.

Armstrong stated now that Kusama buys engagement and promised to dox him on his YouTube channel as soon as tonight.

Previously, Armstrong said that there is enough evidence to believe that Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of the crashed FTX exchange, worked on Shiba Inu at an early stage of the project.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Clone on Arbitrum up 150% After ARB Airdrop Confirmed

Top SHIB enthusiast responds to BitBoy

Major Shiba Inu enthusiast Lucie Sasinkova responded to Armstrong's tweet in defense of the lead SHIB developer. She said that BitBoy does not "even know the basics" about Shytoshi Kusama and that she believes BitBoy's real goal is to gain as many views and engagement as possible on his YouTube videos.

These videos carry "zero credibility, zero research." Lucie believes that BitBoy is trying to "milk on Shiba" since this meme cryptocurrency is currently trending. Those who are similar to BitBoy and are spreading FUD about SHIB just want "to sell their own bags."

Shib founder's name exposed

According to BitBoy, the real name of the Shiba Inu founder is Neyma Jahan. The Twitter account of this person is @neyma. In response to BitBoy's video, he has revealed some information about himself.

This person is one of the founders of Unification — the fund that has been working on Shiba Inu and Shibarium. He rejected rumors about working with SBF on any business project whatsoever. However, he acknowledged that they were together in the same room twice, and Neyma "exchanged hello" with him. Apparently, this is the real name of Shytoshi Kusama...or Ryoshi.

U.Today has asked Shytoshi to confirm or refute this information and is awaiting a response.

article image
