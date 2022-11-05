Bitcoin (BTC) Has Only Been This Oversold Twice in Seven Years: Model

Sat, 11/05/2022 - 15:34
article image
Vladislav Sopov
One of most reliable Bitcoin (BTC) price models suggests orange coin is terribly oversold
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Seasoned cryptocurrency analyst Charles Edwards shares some good news for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Today's Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation might unlock amazing opportunities for long-term strategies.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading with 54% discount: Charles Edwards' Energy Value model

Edwards has taken to Twitter to share a chart that displays the correlation between "Energy Value" dynamics and actual Bitcoin (BTC) price fluctuations. It demonstrates that Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading with a monstrous discount.

Such an impressive discount was registered only twice since the 2015 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle. In 2019, such level signaled the bottom of the Bitcoin (BTC) bearish recession of the 2018-2021 cycle.

In March 2020, Bitcoin (BTC) was available with a 50%+ discount in the first hours after being decimated by the Black Thursday in crypto. On March 12, 2020, the Bitcoin (BTC) price crashed below $3,300; trading was halted on BitMEX and other major exchanges.

All models are wrong?

Ironically, similar statements were made by a prominent economist Raoul Pal, founder of Real Vision Media, a few weeks before Bitcoin (BTC) reached its top.

This bearish market has already challenged the most popular "uber-bullish" models of the Bitcoin (BTC) price, including Rainbow and Stock-to-Flow. However, the Bitcoin Energy Value model still works.

The Bitcoin Energy Value oscillator tracks the correlation between the BTC price and the energy consumption metrics of its network.

Also, Charles Edwards is well known as the inventor of the Hash Ribbon indicator of Bitcoin (BTC) miners' sentiment.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

