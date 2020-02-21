Back

Bitcoin Featured in New Vodafone Ad: Details

📰 News
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 14:15
    Alex Dovbnya

    After ditching Facebook's Libra, telecom giant Vodafone embraces Bitcoin in a new hilarious ad

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

Vodafone Germany has published a Bitcoin-related ad on its Facebook page. It positions the orange coin as a replacement for pocket money. 

Vodafone and Facebook 

Vodafone posting a pro-Bitcoin ad on Facebook is ironic given the fact that it joined a slew of big names that ditched the Libra cryptocurrency earlier this January. The telecom giant suggested that there could be some sort of future cooperation. 

So far, eight high-profile Libra Association members have called it quits after Facebook's controversial stablecoin received significant pushback from politicians and regulators.    

It's still unclear whether Libra, which was prematurely deemed as a Bitcoin killer, is even going to launch at this point.      

Can Bitcoin replace cash? 

Bitcoin was originally designed as a medium of exchange but its adoption stalled due to its scalability problems. Numerous pundits (from top crypto executives to central bankers) believe that BTC is simply unsuitable for payments.     

However, if one considers the rapid growth of the Lightning Network, your grandma might indeed start sending you sats instead of pocket money. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

