Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular cryptocurrency analyst expects Bitcoin to soar to $300,000 during this market cycle
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Major cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe has published a new Bitcoin prediction with a target that has surpassed the recent target named by Max Keiser.

"Likely price value of $300,000-$600,000" for Bitcoin

Poppe's prediction has it that the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is likely to reach jaw-dropping price levels of $300,000-$600,000. This is down to the growing interest from numerous financial institutions triggered by the recent launch of spot-based Bitcoin ETFs. But before that, he expects several major corrections.

At the time of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $51,086 as Bitcoin has put up a slight recovery after a 2.77% decline, which finished today. Overall, BTC has lost 3.32% since its peak above $52,000 reached on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

So far, Bitcoin is mostly scooped up by those less-than-a-dozen Bitcoin ETF providers, which include BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck and Ark Invest. They all have been buying a massive amount of Bitcoin daily — 12.5x of what miners are producing per day (900 BTC in total, earning 6.25 BTC for each new block). As for Grayscale, this fund managing company continues selling Bitcoin so far, instead of buying it.

As reported by U.Today, on Friday, Feb. 23, Fidelity surpassed eight ETFs by the amount of daily inflows. This time, it even managed to beat BlackRock, which usually was the leader in daily Bitcoin purchases after the ETFs launched.

On Feb. 23, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund accumulated 3,061 BTC evaluated at $156 million. BlackRock came second this time with 2,415 BTC purchased on that day — the equivalent of $123.3 million.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Possible Actions Should Bitcoin Crash

Bitcoin heading for $500,000: Max Keiser

Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has predicted the $500,000 target for Bitcoin — that is more that 2x higher than his previous long-term goal of $220,000. This time, Keiser stated he expects “the global fiat money apocalypse” coming soon.

Keiser has named the same Bitcoin price target in his tweets earlier this week. In them, he predicted a 1987-style stock market crash approaching the U.S.

Many other experts, among them angel investor Anthony Pompliano, are stating that the stock market is currently peaking. Pompliano even noticed that Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and many U.S. politicians were selling their stocks in large quantities as if they know something.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Max Keiser #Spot Bitcoin ETF
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
2024/02/24 11:57
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
2024/02/24 11:57
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
2024/02/24 11:57
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Pullix (PLX) Token Sale Highlighted by Altcoiners in February as Ethereum (ETH) Sets New Local High
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
Uniswap (UNI) Soars 76% as Price Hits Multi-Year High, Reason Uncovered
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With New Bullish Tweet
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Possible Actions Should Bitcoin Crash
Is Shiba Inu Getting Ready for Death Cross? Critical Cardano Breakdown, Next Bitcoin (BTC) Support Level Revealed
Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage
Shiba Budz (BUDZ) Novel Meme Coin Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in Late February as Majors Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remain in Tops
Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Show all