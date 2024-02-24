Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe has published a new Bitcoin prediction with a target that has surpassed the recent target named by Max Keiser.

"Likely price value of $300,000-$600,000" for Bitcoin

Poppe's prediction has it that the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is likely to reach jaw-dropping price levels of $300,000-$600,000. This is down to the growing interest from numerous financial institutions triggered by the recent launch of spot-based Bitcoin ETFs. But before that, he expects several major corrections.

At the time of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $51,086 as Bitcoin has put up a slight recovery after a 2.77% decline, which finished today. Overall, BTC has lost 3.32% since its peak above $52,000 reached on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The institutional cycle is going to bring #Bitcoin to mass-adoption and a likely price value of $300,000-600,000 per Bitcoin.



Hence why it's super important to accumulate as much as you can.



How?



During 20-40% corrections. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 23, 2024

So far, Bitcoin is mostly scooped up by those less-than-a-dozen Bitcoin ETF providers, which include BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck and Ark Invest. They all have been buying a massive amount of Bitcoin daily — 12.5x of what miners are producing per day (900 BTC in total, earning 6.25 BTC for each new block). As for Grayscale, this fund managing company continues selling Bitcoin so far, instead of buying it.

As reported by U.Today, on Friday, Feb. 23, Fidelity surpassed eight ETFs by the amount of daily inflows. This time, it even managed to beat BlackRock, which usually was the leader in daily Bitcoin purchases after the ETFs launched.

On Feb. 23, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund accumulated 3,061 BTC evaluated at $156 million. BlackRock came second this time with 2,415 BTC purchased on that day — the equivalent of $123.3 million.

Bitcoin heading for $500,000: Max Keiser

Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has predicted the $500,000 target for Bitcoin — that is more that 2x higher than his previous long-term goal of $220,000. This time, Keiser stated he expects “the global fiat money apocalypse” coming soon.

The global fiat money apocalypse is upon us. The ultimate safe haven #Bitcoin is going to $500,000 pic.twitter.com/vkX1VQDRkB — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) February 24, 2024

Keiser has named the same Bitcoin price target in his tweets earlier this week. In them, he predicted a 1987-style stock market crash approaching the U.S.

Many other experts, among them angel investor Anthony Pompliano, are stating that the stock market is currently peaking. Pompliano even noticed that Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and many U.S. politicians were selling their stocks in large quantities as if they know something.