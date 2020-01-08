Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Market Has Already Started. Trading Legend Peter Brandt Explains Why

Trading guru Peter Brandt is apparently among those who believe that a new Bitcoin bull market has already started. In his new tweet, he gives three reasons why this might be the case.
Has a new bull market began in #Bitcoin $BTC?— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) January 8, 2020
1. Market held support at lower boundary of multi-yr channel
2. Small H&S bottom on daily chart
3. Pending penetration of 6+ mo channel
If enough cryptocultists have been shaken out since Dec '17, then "yes"
If not, then "no" pic.twitter.com/vpKQeOKqLI
Three reasons to be bullish
As reported by U.Today, BTC was trapped in the six-month falling channel after reaching its 2019 high of $13,700. However, the top cryptocurrency managed to print a daily close at $8,160, thus finally breaking out of the bear channel. This "pending penetration" gives more power to the bulls that have been on fire as of recently.
Bitcoin's multi-year support also remains intact, which means that BTC could continue its parabolic uptrend that started in January 2015. Over the past few months, Bitcoin has touched this support on multiple occasions but the bears are yet to break below it.
To top that off, the trading vet also noticed that Bitcoin was inching closer to reach the head-and-shoulders (H&S) bottom on the daily chart. The narrative that BTC was about to break out of an inverse head-and-shoulders (iH&S) pattern was predominant on the Crypto Twitter as of recently.
Are "cryptocultists" still here?
The cryptocurrency community looks like a ghost town after Bitcoin's explosive rally in December 2017 went south. According to BitInfoCharts, the number of Bitcoin-related tweets is currently at the 2014 level (let that sink in).
While it might seem like crypto has lost its appeal for the average Joe, this shakeout of "cryptocultists" is actually a good thing, according to Brandt. Earlier, he claimed that the bulls must be fully purged on Twitter for the BTC price to hit $50,000.
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
make up your mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us via email address::[email protected]
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at any store or POS. we sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers world wide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card you order for :: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack services we are here for you any time any day.
Here is our price list for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $380 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $665 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $3,550 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $5,500 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $8,000 USD
Make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via email address::[email protected]
website: https://harrylee62.wordpress.com/2020/01/08/blank-atm-card
whatsApp: +1(312) 298-9500
GET YOUR BLANK ATM CARD
- Log in or register to post comments
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
make up your mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us via email address::[email protected]
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at any store or POS. we sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers world wide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card you order for :: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack services we are here for you any time any day.
Here is our price list for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $380 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $665 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $3,550 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $5,500 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $8,000 USD
Make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via email address::[email protected]
website: https://harrylee62.wordpress.com/2020/01/08/blank-atm-card
whatsApp: +1(312) 298-9500
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
make up your mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us via email address::[email protected]
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at any store or POS. we sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers world wide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card you order for :: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack services we are here for you any time any day.
Here is our price list for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $380 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $665 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $3,550 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $5,500 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $8,000 USD
Make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via email address::[email protected]
website: https://harrylee62.wordpress.com/2020/01/08/blank-atm-card
whatsApp: +1(312) 298-9500
GET YOUR BLANK ATM CARD
- Log in or register to post comments
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
make up your mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us via email address::[email protected]
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at any store or POS. we sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers world wide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card you order for :: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack services we are here for you any time any day.
Here is our price list for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $380 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $665 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $3,550 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $5,500 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $8,000 USD
Make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via email address::[email protected]
website: https://harrylee62.wordpress.com/2020/01/08/blank-atm-card
whatsApp: +1(312) 298-9500
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes
Bitcoin Dips Below $7,000, is a Sharp Correction to $6000s Unavoidable?
Will Bitcoin Hit Peak Exhaustion in 2019 End? What Indicators Show
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $8,400 After Iran Missile Attack
Bitcoin Price Hitting $1 Mln Wouldn't Be Very Impressive, According to American Institute for Economic Research
Coinbase Pro App Now Available for All Android Users Worldwide