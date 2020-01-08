BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Market Has Already Started. Trading Legend Peter Brandt Explains Why

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Commodity trading veteran Peter Brandt gives three compelling reasons why a new Bitcoin (BTC) bull run might be already here

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Trading guru Peter Brandt is apparently among those who believe that a new Bitcoin bull market has already started. In his new tweet, he gives three reasons why this might be the case. 

Three reasons to be bullish

As reported by U.Today, BTC was trapped in the six-month falling channel after reaching its 2019 high of $13,700. However, the top cryptocurrency managed to print a daily close at $8,160, thus finally breaking out of the bear channel. This "pending penetration" gives more power to the bulls that have been on fire as of recently.

Bitcoin Price
image by @PeterLBrandt

Bitcoin's multi-year support also remains intact, which means that BTC could continue its parabolic uptrend that started in January 2015. Over the past few months, Bitcoin has touched this support on multiple occasions but the bears are yet to break below it.  

Bitcoin Price
image by @PeterLBrandt

To top that off, the trading vet also noticed that Bitcoin was inching closer to reach the head-and-shoulders (H&S) bottom on the daily chart. The narrative that BTC was about to break out of an inverse head-and-shoulders (iH&S) pattern was predominant on the Crypto Twitter as of recently.   

Are "cryptocultists" still here?

The cryptocurrency community looks like a ghost town after Bitcoin's explosive rally in December 2017 went south. According to BitInfoCharts, the number of Bitcoin-related tweets is currently at the 2014 level (let that sink in). 

While it might seem like crypto has lost its appeal for the average Joe, this shakeout of "cryptocultists" is actually a good thing, according to Brandt. Earlier, he claimed that the bulls must be fully purged on Twitter for the BTC price to hit $50,000.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

moore james on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 07:53

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $8,400 After Iran Missile Attack

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price reached its highest level since November after Iran attacked two US airbases to avenge the killing of Qasem Soleimani

Cover image via 123rf.com

The Bitcoin price briefly surged to the $8,400 level at about 0:55 UTC following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, CoinStats data shows.  

Bitcoin Price
image by coinstats.app 

On Jan. 8, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases and the US house troops that as an act of "revenge" for the assassination of Iran's military leader Qasem Soleimani that had been ordered by US President Donald Trump on Jan. 3.    

Trump took to Twitter to console US citizens with the "All is well!"  tweet while announcing his official statement. The Pentagon confirmed that there were no casualties but the attacked bases are still being searched.    

As Ikigai Asset Management CIO Travis Kling points outthe prices of gold and oil grew in tandem with BTC, which highlights the demand for safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin Price
image by @Travis_Kling

Meanwhile, according to CNBC, US stock futures took a nosedive following the attack with the S&P 500 dropping by at least 1.3 percent.   

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

