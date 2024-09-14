    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 14

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can upward move of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 17:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to hold the gained initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.20% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $2,411. If the daily bar closes far from it, the growth may continue to the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the level of $2,466. If a breakout happens, the accumulated might be enough for a continued upward move to the $2,500-$2,600 range.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 13
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 14:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers do not have enough strength to keep rising even if the weekly bar closes around the current prices. In this case, a consolidation in the zone of $2,300-$2,600 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,418 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 14, 2024 - 17:15
    XRP Price Prediction for September 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 14, 2024 - 16:50
    XRP Ledger Set for Upgrades as Amendments Secure Majority
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 14
    XRP Price Prediction for September 14
    XRP Ledger Set for Upgrades as Amendments Secure Majority
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD