    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin being challenged by market heavily, suggests analyst
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 13:36
    For Bitcoin, the primary obstacle is clear: it is the tight price range that it has been navigating in for some time now. On the daily chart, BTC has been oscillating between the $60,000 and $70,000 marks, struggling to find a definitive direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), situated around the 50% level, implies equilibrium in market momentum.

    The pressing question on everyone's mind is whether Bitcoin can maintain its support above $60,000 or if it will drop due to bearish pressure, potentially leading to a fall toward $52,000. While such a drop is within the realm of possibility, analysts consider this a less likely scenario given the current market structure.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Looking at the opposing scenario, a decisive climb above the $70,000 resistance level could pave the way for Bitcoin to chart new highs. However, such a move is not without its challenges. 

    With the Bollinger Bands tightening, a significant move might be on the horizon. Support levels are visible around $60,436, acting as a potential springboard for a bounce back, while the $70,000 region stands as the key resistance to beat.

    A breakout on either side could dictate the trend for the weeks to come. For now, the market is in a neutral position, as the lack of volatility and liquidity on the market will not let BTC break through, and the so-called "crab market" might become a possible future for the market.

    Bitcoin's biggest price challenge at the moment is breaking out of its current range. With resistance set just above $70,000 and support around $60,000, the path Bitcoin will take is still unclear.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

