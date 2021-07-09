Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks

News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 10:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Data provided by the Santiment agency shows that users have been actively withdrawing BTC and ETH from digital exchanges for safekeeping
Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Analytics vendor Santiment has published fresh data regarding the state of Bitcoin and Ethereum withdrawals from crypto exchanges as of late.

Both charts show that the balances of the two largest digital currencies on trading venues have plummeted to historic lows.

In the meantime, the amount of Ethereum that is being moved from exchanges now is close to what was last seen four years ago.

BTC exchange balance is the lowest in 2021

According to the tweet, the supply of the flagship cryptocurrency on trading platforms is now approaching its lowest level this year.

Meanwhile, the BTC supply moved from exchanges is similar to that last witnessed back in the late fall of 2018.

This data reduces the risks of a Bitcoin sell-off by "weak hands" from the cryptocurrency world in the near future. As per the Santiment report, investors are moving their BTC to cold storage vaults for long-term safekeeping.

Related
Bitcoin Poised to Resume Moving to $100,000 in Second Half 2021: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Ethereum holders are withdrawing large amounts of ETH

The second biggest coin, Ether, is being moved off crypto exchanges in large amounts too, according to the recent Santiment tweet.

The Exchange Flow Balance metric data provided by the analytics team of the company shows that the first week of July has seen the biggest amount of ETH shifted from digital exchanges since April 2017.

Over 310,000 wallets grab 241,000 BTC on the dip

As reported by IntoTheBlock data provider on Thursday, while the world's major cryptocurrency was trading between the $30,000 and $31,000 levels at the end of June, 314,000 crypto wallet owners bought a whopping 241,000 BTC on the dip.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $32,900. However, savvy commodities trader Peter Brandt, who also monitors crypto charts, believes that in the near future BTC may slump below the crucial $30,000 level and head to $20,000 or even below it.

However, Bloomberg's chief commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, believes that in the second half of 2021, Bitcoin is likely to resume its bullish movement to the $100,000 goal and crude oil will resume its decline to $50, while it is currently trading in the $70 area.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details
07/09/2021 - 10:24

Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
07/09/2021 - 10:00

Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
07/09/2021 - 08:10

Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya