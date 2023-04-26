Binance.US Intergrates Unstoppable Domains. Here's How It Works

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 18:14
Alex Dovbnya
Unstoppable Domains, a blockchain domain name provider, has recently partnered with Binance US, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the country
Unstoppable Domains, a company specializing in blockchain domain names, has announced its collaboration with Binance US, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States.

Binance US will now allow users to send and withdraw crypto to any Unstoppable Domain, potentially simplifying the process of managing crypto assets for its users.

Unstoppable Domains work by providing users with a unique, human-readable domain name that replaces the traditional long alphanumeric strings used as wallet addresses for various cryptocurrencies.

By owning such a domain name, users can streamline their transactions and make it easier for others to send crypto to them, as the domain serves as a single address for multiple cryptocurrencies.

Unstoppable Domains is launching .binanceUS domains to provide custom addresses for Binance US users.

These domains, minted on the Polygon Labs blockchain, aim to replace the complex strings of numbers and letters commonly associated with cryptocurrency addresses.

The new domains are designed to facilitate easier transactions for over 80 types of cryptocurrency within the Binance US app.

It is important to note that .binanceUS domains differ from other Unstoppable domains in some ways.

For instance, .binanceUS domains will be exclusively custodied by Binance US and used only within their app. This limitation means that certain features and functions available to other Unstoppable domains will not apply to .binanceUS domain holders. More details about these differences can be found on Unstoppable Domains' website.

