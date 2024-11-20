Binance's CZ Warns About MacBook Vulnerabilities

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently called attention to new MacOS vulnerabilities that affect users with Intel chips.

"If you use a Macbook with Intel-based chip, update asap! Stay SAFU!" Zhao said in a recent social media post on the X platform.

Apple was quick to release new security updates after the critical security issues were discovered.

One of the vulnerabilities affected JavaScriptCore, the engine used for executing JavaScript code. Potential victims could visit harmful websites, which would then allow bad actors to execute malicious commands without the permission of the user. One could end up losing access to his or her sensitive data.

The other patched vulnerability could be exploited by attackers in order to run malicious scripts by compromising the WebKit that is used by the Safari browser. The security flaw allowed bad actors to perform a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack to fool potential victims into thinking that they were visiting legitimate websites.

Apple initially announced its decision to ditch Intel chips back in 2020 after offering Inter-powered computers for roughly 15 years. The tech giant went on to debut its MacBook Air laptop with its own M1 chip. The product ended up being extremely successful. Earlier this year, Apple introduced its extremely powerful M4 chips.

In the fourth quarter of this year, Apple accounted for almost 15% of all shipped PC units in the US.