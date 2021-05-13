Binance Suspends ETH and ERC-20 Withdrawals for Customers

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 08:07
Yuri Molchan
Leading crypto platform Binance announced the suspension of withdrawals for Ether and all tokens based on Ethereum
Binance Suspends ETH and ERC-20 Withdrawals for Customers
Just now, major crypto trader Binance has tweeted that withdrawals of Ethereum and all tokens based on its ERC-20 standard will be suspended during temporary wallet maintenance.

This will happen starting at 8 a.m. UTC and extending until 9 a.m. UTC.

The exchange assures users that trading and deposits will continue operating during this period.

This is the third time that Binance has shut down crypto withdrawals temporarily. Earlier this week, users were temporarily unable to withdraw their XLM and ETH. After that, the exchange suspended all withdrawals completely, but they were later restored.

