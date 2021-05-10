Binance Suspends All Withdrawals for Customers

Top-tier exchange Binance has blocked all withdrawals temporarily, the community is enraged

Leading crypto exchange Binance has announced in a tweet the suspension of withdrawals for all assets.

Earlier today, it announced the temporary closing of withdrawals for ETH and XLM due to large volumes reached by these currencies.

Prior to that, ETH had surged above the $4,100 level, reaching a new all-time high, and Stellar Lumens hit $0.74—the level last seen back in early 2018.

The Binance team has assured users that it is working hard to resolve the issues and resume withdrawals. Meanwhile, the thread below the tweet is full of enraged comments regarding the situation. Users are complaining that these holdups are causing them big financial losses.