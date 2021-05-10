Binance Suspends All Withdrawals for Customers

News
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 11:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top-tier exchange Binance has blocked all withdrawals temporarily, the community is enraged
Binance Suspends All Withdrawals for Customers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading crypto exchange Binance has announced in a tweet the suspension of withdrawals for all assets.

7524_0
Image via Twitter

Earlier today, it announced the temporary closing of withdrawals for ETH and XLM due to large volumes reached by these currencies.

Prior to that, ETH had surged above the $4,100 level, reaching a new all-time high, and Stellar Lumens hit $0.74—the level last seen back in early 2018.

Related
Binance Suspends ETH, XLM Withdrawals as XLM Surges to Highest Level Since 2018

The Binance team has assured users that it is working hard to resolve the issues and resume withdrawals. Meanwhile, the thread below the tweet is full of enraged comments regarding the situation. Users are complaining that these holdups are causing them big financial losses.

#Stellar News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Dogecoin Fortune Makes Goldman's Managing Director Quit His Job
05/10/2021 - 17:58

Dogecoin Fortune Makes Goldman's Managing Director Quit His Job
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ethereum (ETH) Price Smashes $4,100, Shiba Inu Fans May Have Destroyed Binance, Richest Americans Can Buy Crypto: U.Today Top News
05/10/2021 - 17:02

Ethereum (ETH) Price Smashes $4,100, Shiba Inu Fans May Have Destroyed Binance, Richest Americans Can Buy Crypto: U.Today Top News
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image BTC, ETH, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for May 10
05/10/2021 - 16:23

BTC, ETH, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for May 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk