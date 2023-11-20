Advertisement
Binance Facing Shocking $4 Billion Fine in US

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. Justice Department is seeking a monumental settlement of over $4 billion from Binance
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 17:48
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The United States Justice Department is reportedly asking for over $4 billion from Binance to settle a long-standing investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg reports

The settlement discussions reportedly allow for the possibility that Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, might face criminal charges in the U.S. 

These charges would address allegations of money laundering, bank fraud, and violations of sanctions.

Binance's tumultuous year 

As reported by U.Today, there have been numerous reports about Binance potentially facing criminal charges from the U.S. Justice Department. 

Binance's challenges have been mounting throughout the year. The crypto giant is in the middle of a tumultuous period marked by executive departures, layoffs, and a slip in market dominance. 

The exchange, once at the pinnacle of the crypto market, now contends with internal strife and a reduced market share.

Super bullish? 

The cryptocurrency community watches the unfolding Binance saga with bated breath, and prominent figures like Mike Novogratz are weighing in with optimism. 

Novogratz, a well-known investor in the crypto space, took to X to express his positive outlook. "Binance settling with the US regulators would be super bullish!! Not sure if reports are true but I personally am hoping for a settlement and for the industry to move forward," he said. 

In the wake of these developments, Binance's native token, BNB, has reacted positively, with a surge of more than 7% following the news. Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is also nearing the $38,000 level. 

This uptick is a strong signal from investors who seem to share Novogratz's bullish stance. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

