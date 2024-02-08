Advertisement
AD

Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%, Ripple Files Crucial Request in SEC Lawsuit, Bitcoin Wallet Activity Dips Despite ETF Approvals: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a closer look at the latest crypto events with U.Today's news digest!
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 16:26
Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%, Ripple Files Crucial Request in SEC Lawsuit, Bitcoin Wallet Activity Dips Despite ETF Approvals: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP reserves top 100%

In the latest proof-of-reserves report, Binance revealed the amount of crypto in its reserves, showing the ratio between the exchange's and its customers' net balances. As can be seen in the report, Binance holds a substantial amount of three popular assets, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and XRP, 12.2 billion DOGE, 69.4 trillion SHIB and 2.7 billion XRP, in particular. Notably, Binance's holdings of these tokens are slightly larger than its users', with ratios of approximately 100.6%, 103.6% and 101% for DOGE, SHIB and XRP, respectively. This information illustrates Binance's approach to ensuring sufficient liquidity and effectively managing its risk profile. By holding reserves that are slightly higher than those of its customers, Binance is better equipped to handle market volatility and unexpected surges in demand, which enhances the platform's overall stability.

Related
100 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Moved to Robinhood in Major Sell-off: Details

SEC v. Ripple: Crucial request filed by defendants

As shared by defense lawyer James K. Filan in a recent X post, Ripple requested a one-week extension for remedies-related discovery in its lawsuit against the SEC. The company is seeking to move the deadline from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2024. The extension request is said to be in response to the SEC's request for post-complaint contracts and financial statements from 2022 and 2023, which Ripple plans to comply with. The company's legal team clarified in the official letter to Judge Analisa Torres that, if not given the requested deadline extension, "Ripple would have just one week in which to produce responses to discovery requests that seek a large volume of documents and cover the entire post-complaint period." Notably, the request for extension comes with the SEC's consent. "A short extension of eight days will give Ripple sufficient time to collect and produce the requested documents," Ripple's counsel added.

Related
Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Not Happy With New SEC Rules

Bitcoin wallet activity dips despite ETF approvals

According to recent data provided by Santiment, four weeks after the SEC's approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, Bitcoin wallet activity is seeing a downturn, with the number of BTC wallets holding more than zero coins decreasing. This pattern indicates growth of investor fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) and a shift in interest toward alternative investment options, away from direct Bitcoin ownership. Per IntoTheBlock data, a significant decrease in daily active addresses, new addresses and active addresses is observed, along with a rise in zero-balance addresses. Over the past week, daily active addresses dropped sharply by 35.95%, while new addresses and active addresses fell by 5.99% and 24.40%, respectively. The total number of Bitcoin addresses is even more telling; it has remained relatively stagnant throughout the course of the 30-day period, showing only a minor fluctuation from a high of 51.93 million to a low of 51.45 million addresses.

#Binance #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP #Ripple News #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin Is Wasteful, Top Berkeley Scientist Says
2024/02/08 16:23
Bitcoin Is Wasteful, Top Berkeley Scientist Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Soars With $540 Million Market Cap Boost: Details
2024/02/08 16:23
XRP Soars With $540 Million Market Cap Boost: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Analysis for February 8
2024/02/08 16:23
XRP Price Analysis for February 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Tech Summit Europe 2024: Transforming Tomorrow
Flood Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round to Democratize Ethereum’s Order Execution Led by Bain Capital Crypto
Memeinator Blazes Past $4M with Red Apple Tech Partnership News
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%, Ripple Files Crucial Request in SEC Lawsuit, Bitcoin Wallet Activity Dips Despite ETF Approvals: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin Is Wasteful, Top Berkeley Scientist Says
XRP Soars With $540 Million Market Cap Boost: Details
Show all