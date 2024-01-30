Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A local rise continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of BNB is looking bearish on the local time frame. The price has broken the support of $309.5. If the daily candle closes below it, sellers may seize the initiative, which might lead to a further drop to $305.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is similar. If the fall continues after a false breakout of the resistance of $311.7, traders may witness a test of the vital zone of $300 this week.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame against BTC, Binance Coin (BNB) has already broken the 0.007150 level. If buyers cannot change the situation shortly, one can expect a drop to the 0.0070 area.

BNB is trading at $308.8 at press time.