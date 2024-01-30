Advertisement
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 30

Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of Binance Coin (BNB) accumulated enough energy to rise?
Tue, 30/01/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A local rise continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.85% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, the rate of BNB is looking bearish on the local time frame. The price has broken the support of $309.5. If the daily candle closes below it, sellers may seize the initiative, which might lead to a further drop to $305.

On the daily chart, the situation is similar. If the fall continues after a false breakout of the resistance of $311.7, traders may witness a test of the vital zone of $300 this week.

On the daily time frame against BTC, Binance Coin (BNB) has already broken the 0.007150 level. If buyers cannot change the situation shortly, one can expect a drop to the 0.0070 area.

BNB is trading at $308.8 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

