Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 29

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins withstand market correction?
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 18:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers could not hold its rise for a long time, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of DOGE has increased by 3.64%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the bar's closure.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 27

If it happens around the current levels and above yesterday's high, the upward move may continue to the $0.086-$0.088 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.08262 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the growth of DOGE, going down by 0.7%.

Image by TradingView

The price of SHIB keeps accumulating energy for a further move. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.0000088-$0.0000090 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000906 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $43,000. Key Reason Why
2024/01/29 18:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $43,000. Key Reason Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Whales Boost Holdings by $3 Billion, Pro-XRP Lawyer Highlights Key Factor in Ripple's Win, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/29 18:02
Bitcoin Whales Boost Holdings by $3 Billion, Pro-XRP Lawyer Highlights Key Factor in Ripple's Win, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
2024/01/29 18:02
Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

AOFVerse Commences $AFG Initial DEX Offering (IDO)
tea Protocol Announces Incentivized Testnet Launch, Setting a New Paradigm in Open-Source Software
Neoxa.net The Future of Crypto Gaming
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $43,000. Key Reason Why
Bitcoin Whales Boost Holdings by $3 Billion, Pro-XRP Lawyer Highlights Key Factor in Ripple's Win, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
Show all