DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 29

Buyers could not hold its rise for a long time, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of DOGE has increased by 3.64%.

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the bar's closure.

If it happens around the current levels and above yesterday's high, the upward move may continue to the $0.086-$0.088 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.08262 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the growth of DOGE, going down by 0.7%.

The price of SHIB keeps accumulating energy for a further move. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.0000088-$0.0000090 is the more likely scenario for the current week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000906 at press time.