    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Binance and Coinbase seeing massive stablecoin inflows
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 16:23
    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Activities on the cryptocurrency market suggest a looming buying spree by investors. This increased activity recorded an uptick based on global economic activities over the past week. CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain analytics platform, has spotlighted increased activities on Binance and Coinbase.

    Historical patterns hint at bullish potential

    In an X post, CryptoQuant reported a massive inflow of ERC-20 stablecoins valued at $9.3 billion into several cryptocurrency exchanges. Notably, this is the second-largest inflow of these stablecoins since their inception.

    Related
    CZ Offered to Sell Binance Stake
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 13:48
    CZ Offered to Sell Binance Stake
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, received approximately $4.3 billion. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, registered $3.4 billion worth of ERC-20 stablecoin inflows. The two major exchanges received a cumulative $7.7 billion worth of inflows. The balance of $1.6 billion was deposited in several other smaller exchanges in the crypto space.

    Analysts say the influx suggests that investors are positioning themselves to acquire other assets massively. It could also signal a potential shift toward a bullish market rally.

    Interestingly, historical precedence showed similar inflows between September 2020 and February 2021 before the market rallied. Therefore, market trend observers are betting that if similar conditions occur, the market could likely witness a buying spree. Such increased buying may trigger a price surge across the crypto market.

    Open Interest supports bullish outlook

    Overall, CryptoQuant and other analysts project that current sentiment could influence many investors to move more capital into crypto assets. This may serve as a routine investment to profit from an anticipated bullish run or as a hedge against inflation.

    card

    According to a recent report, Binance's open interest in crypto derivatives hit an all-time high of $8.3 billion. CryptoQuant analysts consider this significant and an indication of a possible future outlook. The open interest coinciding with the increased price of Bitcoin suggests more investors are buying.

    The coming days will reveal if positive sentiment will sustain a crypto market rally.

    #Coinbase #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 16:19
    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 16:14
    Bitcoin's Next Move Predicted as Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance and Coinbase May Fuel Next Phase of Market Rally, Here's Why
    XRP Hits October High Just Before Death Cross Warning
    Bitcoin's Next Move Predicted as Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD