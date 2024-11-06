    Binance Net Open Interest Hits New All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Open Interest on Binance (BNB), world's largest exchange, spikes to new record over $8.3 billion
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 16:02
    Binance Net Open Interest Hits New All-Time High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin (BTC) is pushed to an all-time high by the results of U.S. presidential elections, net Open Interest on derivatives exchanges follows. This could lead to even more dangerous volatility as crypto bears face $370 million short liquidations.

    Binance's OI hits new ATH, analyst foresees volatility spike

    Binance (BNB), the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, hit an all-time high on open interest on crypto derivatives. Binance's net OI hit a fresh record at $8.3 billion, said CryptoQuant's community author Burak Kesmeci, seasoned blockchain analyst.

    The analyst noticed that in the past 24 hours, Open Interest in Binance surged by 10.24%. Right now, the largest exchange is responsible for 35% of global open interest on crypto futures.

    Advertisement

    Kesmeci highlights that every move over 3% per 24 hours looks significant to him. Thus, we should expect more volatility to come to the crypto segment.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Power of Bitcoin Statement Resurfaces as BTC Hits ATH
    Is Bitcoin Miner Revenue Ready for Major Upswing?
    Dogecoin ATH in Cards? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Shares Bullish DOGE Prediction
    Former Binance CEO CZ Delivers Iconic Line as Bitcoin Breaks New All-Time High

    The Aggregated Open Interest metric on all major futures exchanges also hit an all-time high at $23.3 billion. This upsurge should be attributed to the new Bitcoin (BTC) price record.

    The orange coin's price jumped to $75,341 today in the early morning hours.

    $580 million liquidations in worst day for bears in crypto

    The results of the U.S. presidential election injected unmatched optimism into cryptocurrency markets. Thus, this session is by far the most brutal for cryptocurrency bears.

    In total, across all major currencies and exchanges, more than $370 million of short positions were erased thanks to liquidations. The total volume of liquidations exceeds $580 million.

    At the same time, markets remain cautious: the Fear and Greed Index has sat at 70/100 for three days in a row. It has failed to get back to the "Extreme Greed" zone despite a 6.86% increase in crypto market cap.

    #Bitcoin News #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2024 - 15:57
    XRP Price Prediction for November 6
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 15:55
    Dormant Bitcoin Millionaire From 2013 Makes Epic Comeback
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Shines in Fortune's Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia for Blockchain and Crypto
    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Net Open Interest Hits New All-Time High
    XRP Price Prediction for November 6
    Dormant Bitcoin Millionaire From 2013 Makes Epic Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD