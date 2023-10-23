Billions of SHIB Acquired by Anonymous Whale as Shiba Inu Price Eyes Explosive Breakout

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Anonymous SHIB whale amasses 29.7 billion tokens in what may be signal of imminent Shiba Inu price breakout
Mon, 10/23/2023 - 13:03
Billions of SHIB Acquired by Anonymous Whale as Shiba Inu Price Eyes Explosive Breakout
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the midst of the current greening of digital asset prices on the crypto market, an enigmatic investor has emerged from the shadows.

According to Etherscan data, the mysterious address executed an unexpected acquisition of over 29.7 billion SHIB today, coinciding with the Shiba Inu token's promising price action. This anonymous whale swiftly rose to prominence, becoming one of the largest SHIB buyers at one point today.

Related
Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Comes out of 'Quiet Mode,' Here's His Message

What sets this investor apart is not only the staggering quantity of SHIB amassed today, but also the intriguing actions that followed. After acquiring Shiba Inu tokens worth approximately $220,000, the investor transferred 20 billion SHIB in two tranches to two unknown wallets.

""
Source: Etherscan

This unusual activity surrounding Shiba Inu tokens is not a standalone incident. U.Today previously reported colossal Shiba Inu token transfers worth trillions of tokens, equivalent to tens of millions of dollars, both last week and earlier this week.

Is SHIB price rally imminent?

What garners attention is how the Shiba Inu token's price is reacting to the increased activity of major holders and investors. At this very moment, the Shiba Inu token teeters on the brink of a major breakout from the $0.000007 to $0.0000073 per SHIB range, signaling the potential for a substantial upward surge.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Breaks Through: 15% Recovery Looms Ahead

The key questions that arise are whether this increased whale activity is merely coincidental to the positive price action of the Shiba Inu token or if it foreshadows an impending rally. As always, answers to these pivotal questions will unfold in the coming days, and the market's response will be prominently displayed on the SHIB price chart.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Top Whale Loses $30 Million in SUSHI to Buy 1.9 Trillion PEPE as Pepe up 23.5%
2023/10/23 13:02
Top Whale Loses $30 Million in SUSHI to Buy 1.9 Trillion PEPE as Pepe up 23.5%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Polygon (MATIC) Sees Double-Digit Gains in Best-Performing Decoupling
2023/10/23 13:02
Polygon (MATIC) Sees Double-Digit Gains in Best-Performing Decoupling
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records 420% Inflow Surge During Crazy 38% Price Rally
2023/10/23 13:02
'Ethereum Killer' Solana (SOL) Records 420% Inflow Surge During Crazy 38% Price Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev