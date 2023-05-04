Billion-Dollar Gains: How Early SHIB Investor Also Profited From PEPE

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 14:40
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Early Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor known as 'SmartMoney' has reaped significant gains not only from SHIB but also from meme-based cryptocurrency Pepe (PEPE), as reported by blockchain analytics account Lookonchain
Billion-Dollar Gains: How Early SHIB Investor Also Profited From PEPE
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A shrewd early investor in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency has reaped significant gains not only from the canine coin but also from meme-based cryptocurrency Pepe (PEPE), according to blockchain analytics account Lookonchain.

The investor, dubbed "SmartMoney," bought 188.6 billion SHIB with $96.5K and later sold 95.3 billion SHIB for a staggering $1.18 million.

SmartMoney currently holds 92.3 billion SHIB, valued at approximately $929K, and has made around $2 million on SHIB.

In addition to the impressive SHIB gains, SmartMoney has also profited handsomely from Pepe, purchasing 72.83 billion PEPE with 19 ETH (equivalent to $36,415).

Related
Cardano Joins Party: LimeWire Now Accepting ADA for Token Sale
Pepe, the controversial meme-inspired cryptocurrency, recently made a lot of noise after surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest canine coin, in daily trading volume and scoring major exchange listings.

The quirky token gained traction among traders due to its association with the popular internet meme character Pepe the Frog.

The coin is primarily seen as a tool for speculation which, of course, leads to concerns about the project's legitimacy.

The Lookonchain analysis highlights the potential for significant gains in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency market, with early investors like SmartMoney capitalizing on the trend. However, it also raises questions about market manipulation.

It is worth noting that SHIB is down 88.46% from its record high.

#PEPE #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image WallStreetBets (WSB) Coin Update: Main Suspect Offers Refund and Tells His Story
05/04/2023 - 14:24
WallStreetBets (WSB) Coin Update: Main Suspect Offers Refund and Tells His Story
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP: Crypto Wallet Provider Shares Important Information for XRP Holders
05/04/2023 - 13:51
XRP: Crypto Wallet Provider Shares Important Information for XRP Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Get Ready for Bear Market, Glassnode's Analysis Shows
05/04/2023 - 13:29
Get Ready for Bear Market, Glassnode's Analysis Shows
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan