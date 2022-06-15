BabyDoge Returns as Most Popular Smart Contract as 2.6 Quadrillion Tokens Get Burned

BabyDoge has again gotten on list of top-used smart contracts on BSC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data shared by WhaleStats, the top 100 whales on BNB Chain (previously known as BSC—Binance Smart Chain), are now actively using BabyDoge smart contracts, along with nine other popular contracts.

The meme coin occupies ninth place on the top 10 list here, which means that whales are actively buying BabyDoge.

JUST IN: #BabyDoge @babydogecoin once again a MOST USED smart contract among top 1000 #BSC whales in 24hrs 🐳



Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/hABj9cqU4d



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 1000!)#BabyDoge #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/1X4voDnqpd — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) June 15, 2022

Earlier, U.Today reported that two weeks ago, at the very end of May, the BabyDoge holder count had soared to more than 1,500,000 holders, adding almost 200,000 addresses since February.

Ads

Back in that day, BabyDoge surpassed Shiba Inu's number of holders; the latter reached 1,172,506 wallets by then.

Similar to Shiba Inu, the BabyDoge community have recently started to actively burn their meme coins to reduce the circulating supply. In the first two days of June, a staggering 6 quadrillion tokens were moved to dead-end wallets.

On June 14, a total of 2,616,955,024,119 were burned, valued at $2,839.

🔥🔥🔥🔥

2,616,955,024,119 (~$2,839) #BabyDoge tokens burned from the total supply in the past hour. #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy — Burn BabyDoge (@babydogeburn_) June 14, 2022

At press time, Baby Doge Coin is going for $0.000000001149, per data provided by CoinMarketCap.