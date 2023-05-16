BabyDoge Ready to Soar as 0% Implementation Fee Feature Goes Live: Details

Godfrey Benjamin
From floating 0% fee service to attempting Guinness World Record, BabyDoge is building for its community
BabyDoge Ready to Soar as 0% Implementation Fee Feature Goes Live: Details
Many meme coins often explore new ways to introduce a new utility or feature and establish their community as a formidable one in the industry. BabyDoge is one of the prominent meme tokens out there, with an insatiable urge to bring new innovations that can benefit its users, and this time, it is set to launch a 0% transaction fee feature on Ethereum.

The proposal to implement the 0% transaction fee is one of the foremost discussions in the BabyDoge community in recent times. Ideally, transactions featuring these meme coins are somewhat periodic, as most investors make their move when there is a specific underlying hype factor.

When these massive transactions take place on Ethereum, the congestion can push the gas fee so high that many retail investors may find the token far out of reach. The 0% fee feature will solve this puzzle and make transacting free for everyone.

With most meme coins, including BabyDoge, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), driving toward more sustainable offerings than just being mere fun tokens, the new 0% fee feature will be essential to help draw in massive adoption by users irrespective of their economic status.

Elon Musk's Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of Dogecoin Army: Details

Seeking global recognition

Besides its push for a more usable protocol, the BabyDoge team is also pushing to break the Guinness World Record for "the most pet food donated in a 24 hour period."

As a dog-themed meme coin, BabyDoge is also positively tilted toward pets, and with the proposed date for the attempt slated for this weekend, the team is soliciting the community's help. With different meme coins having their own unique strategy to establish their communities, Shiba Inu is more inclined toward infrastructural development, leading to the launch of Shibarium.

Dogecoin, for its part, has enjoyed immense recognition from Elon Musk, whose influence generally complements the role of the digital asset as a payment token.

