Baby Doge Scores Deal with German Soccer Club

Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency Baby Doge has announced a collaboration with German soccer club TSG Hoffenheim.



As part of the deal, the club will work with the Baby Doge team to develop a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



The Dogecoin knock-off will be advertised on LED boards around the pitch during all home games. Hoffenheim and Baby Doge will also create co-branded content.



Mike Watson, project manager at Baby Doge LLC, described Hoffenheim as a “forward-looking” and “technology-driven” club. He says that the partnership will expand the project’s presence within the European Union now that it will become part of the Bundesliga, Germany’s top professional soccer division:

We endeavour to expand our global reach as a community-centred project, as well as to form strategic partnerships with world-class organisations, which will enable Baby Doge to showcase our benefits and establish ourselves as a player in the sports world.

Hoffenheim, which was set up in 1945, snatched third place in Bundesliga during the 2017-2018 season, qualifying for a berth in the UEFA Champions League for the first time.



With its most recent deal, Baby Doge has taken a page out of Floki Inu’s playbook. As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog partnered with numerous notable soccer clubs, including Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Lazio FC and Kerela Blasters.



In the meantime, blockchain platform Tezos has reportedly scored a major sponsorship deal with English soccer behemoth Manchester United.

Baby Doge’s fading rally

BABYDOGE is a Binance Smart Chain-based coin that was created by anonymous developers.



Unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the biggest meme coins, Baby Doge started the year on a high note, with its price more than doubling in early January.



The token dropped precipitously in late January along with the rest of the crypto market. It is down 43.3% from its record high.