Shiba Inu Lead Dev Promises a Big Deal Incoming for SHIB Community After Welly's

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent blog post, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama has announced a partnership with an Italian fast food restaurant called Welly’s. Explaining what the partnership means for SHIB, the developer says, ''This partnerShib solidifies SHIB's first step into IRL (in-real-life) projects.''

Using the occasion to clarify the choice of Welly's rather than a large food chain, he points out that Welly's is the first of many ''partnershibs'' planned for 2022.

On questions regarding the big deal promised to the SHIB community at the start of 2022, the dev says, ''Sure did! And at least one more is coming this month. I consider this deal an appetizer to our upcoming announcements as we tackle a few more IRL industries and change the world forever.''



SHIB had earlier teased its community about something big brewing for its ecosystem. In late December, during an AMA session on Twitter, Queenie, the official Discord moderator, hinted at a big surprise in 2022 without disclosing further details.

Anticipation builds ahead of SHIB burn party

Steven Cooper, owner of the Bigger Entertainment crypto record label that conducts regular SHIB burn parties, mentioned in recent tweets about the next burn party on Feb. 14.

12 days until the next burn party. With gas fees so high, now is the perfect time to utilize this approach and save on gas. 1 ticket = $5. You can buy as many as you want. Everything burned live on YouTube.



119 Million+ #shib in the pot so far.

The money generated from ticket sales will be used for buying Shiba Inu tokens, which will be burned on Valentine's Day. He says more than 119 million SHIB have landed in the burn pot so far.

The SHIB community also anticipates the name selected for its Metaverse with code name SHIBerse that was announced in late January.

SHIB trades at $0.000020 at press time.