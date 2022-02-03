Shiba Inu Lead Dev Promises a Big Deal Incoming for SHIB Community After Welly's

Thu, 02/03/2022 - 14:59
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu lead dev pledges a big deal after Welly's for SHIB community
Shiba Inu Lead Dev Promises a Big Deal Incoming for SHIB Community After Welly's
In a recent blog post, Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama has announced a partnership with an Italian fast food restaurant called Welly’s. Explaining what the partnership means for SHIB, the developer says, ''This partnerShib solidifies SHIB's first step into IRL (in-real-life) projects.''

Using the occasion to clarify the choice of Welly's rather than a large food chain, he points out that Welly's is the first of many ''partnershibs'' planned for 2022.

On questions regarding the big deal promised to the SHIB community at the start of 2022, the dev says, ''Sure did! And at least one more is coming this month. I consider this deal an appetizer to our upcoming announcements as we tackle a few more IRL industries and change the world forever.''
 
SHIB had earlier teased its community about something big brewing for its ecosystem. In late December, during an AMA session on Twitter, Queenie, the official Discord moderator, hinted at a big surprise in 2022 without disclosing further details.

Anticipation builds ahead of SHIB burn party

Steven Cooper, owner of the Bigger Entertainment crypto record label that conducts regular SHIB burn parties, mentioned in recent tweets about the next burn party on Feb. 14.

The money generated from ticket sales will be used for buying Shiba Inu tokens, which will be burned on Valentine's Day. He says more than 119 million SHIB have landed in the burn pot so far.

The SHIB community also anticipates the name selected for its Metaverse with code name SHIBerse that was announced in late January.

SHIB trades at $0.000020 at press time.

