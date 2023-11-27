Axie Infinity (AXS) Shoots 10%, Is This Prelude to $10?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is on a rampage today with a 10% price surge driving the spot valuation of the gaming token to $6.86. For Axie Infinity, this monetary growth complements the rally it has printed over the past month, where it has soared by over 42.43%.

Advertisement

Axie Infinity's attractiveness to retail investors is well showcased by the 624% jump in trading volume to $554,090,947. Behind the on-chain metrics, Axie Infinity has endeared itself as an outfit committed to serving its community of gamers and, for this, it celebrated a new milestone recently.

According to the platform, in just about four days from the return of its iconic game Axie Classic, the platform has hit over 100,000 in Weekly Active Users. The protocol has added a new game mode, Cursed Coliseum, to further engage players in their quest to earn rewards that make the game worth their time and effort.

For Axie Infinity, the ability to regenerate its offerings remains its biggest strength to date. Despite being one of the pioneering play-2-earn (P2E) gaming brands in the Web3.0 ecosystem, it has maintained its dominance in the ecosystem, a trend that is visible in its current price action.

Road for Axie Infinity, $10 in view?

The Axie Infinity token has set itself up for a mega rally as new investors might consider the current outlook to FOMO into buying the asset. As the year runs to an end, Axie Infinity is exploring all avenues to retest its highest price level above $10 for the year.

Specifically, AXS traded as high as $12.47 on Jan. 23, setting off a local high that showed potential in the wake of the FTX-induced crypto winter elongation at the time. With the current trend and potential bullish market sentiment, AXS may retest the $10 mark before the end of the year.