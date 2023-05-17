Axie Infinity (AXS) up 15%, This Tech Giant Might Be Responsible

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 12:25
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Axie Infinity: Origins is being tapped to be hosted on AppStore, sentiment that is driving price growth
Axie Infinity (AXS), the blockchain-based trading and battling game, is showing positive momentum today. According to data from CoinMarketCap, each AXS token is worth about $7.55 after recording as high as a 15% daily growth rate. At the current pace, the losses of the past few weeks have now been pared off, with 9.8% growth in the trailing seven-day period.

Axie Infinity - USD Chart
AXS/USD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

As the most recognized pioneering Play-2-Earn (P2E) game in the broader Web3.0 ecosystem, Axie Infinity has always sustained very positive sentiment in the gaming world. However, the current bullish sentiment is being driven by the revelation that the Axie Infinity: Origins title may be hosted as a mobile application on the Apple AppStore.

This revelation is a very promising one that will not just place Axie Infinity on the global scene; it will also help push it to the frontlines, where millions of iPhone users can gain access to the game.

Axie Infinity is living up to its name as a P2E gaming brand, and there are verifiable records that its players get immense rewards for participating and playing the game. As it stands, the AppStore integration will serve as a unique boost that will have an underlying positive impact for the AXS token.

Rebuilding its lost luster

The growth of Axie Infinity as a gaming brand has been quite wobbly, especially in the past year. The game's blockchain-based bridge, Ronin, was hacked with more than $625 million last year, a tumultuous event that led to the halt of the bridge.

With enhanced security infrastructure in place, the Ronin Bridge was eventually reopened months later, but users had already lost trust in the pace over the ordeal. The Apple integration, as well as other notable innovations, will be another attempt by the team to reboot users' interest in the game overall.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

