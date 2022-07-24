Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies for 10% Following Rise of GameFi Industry

Sun, 07/24/2022 - 10:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
One of biggest GameFi tokens on market saw massive 50% gain in last 7 days and was not yet ready to stop
Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies for 10% Following Rise of GameFi Industry
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the top 100 cryptocurrencies sorted by market capitalization, Axie Infinity became the most profitable asset on the market, with a 10% price increase in the last 24 hours. The token shows a strong price performance, and it is potentially aiming at a long-term reversal

AXS technical analysis

As the daily chart of the token suggests, AXS formed a higher low, which is the first indicator of a trend reversal. Earlier, AXS bottomed out at around $12.4 thanks to the historical support level that caused a bounce to $17. 

AXS Chart
Source: TradingView

The most recent bullish move made by AXS is the successful breakout of the 50-day EMA resistance level, which might act as a trampoline for the asset and launch it towards the next resistance on the chart ‌at around $35, which is almost a 100% increase from the current value of the token

How is GameFi industry nowadays? 

In contrast to NFTs and DeFi, GameFi took the least damage during the bear market as inflows to the industry remained at a steady level in 2022, allowing numerous projects to remain afloat. 

Related
Katy Perry-Backed Spotify Competitor Suffers Hack

During the cryptocurrency market recovery, AXS saw a massive increase in inflows coming from Ethereum whales as the project remained one of the biggest and most notable representatives of the GameFi industry. 

AXS entered the top 10 most purchased tokens by Ethereum whales and gained over 45% to its value since then. Axie Infinity still has some fuel to go higher according to numerous technical indicators, but it is all up to inflows to the market as a whole.

#Axie Infinity News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image This Is How Uniswap (UNI) Plans To Conquer NFT Market
07/24/2022 - 15:24
This Is How Uniswap (UNI) Plans To Conquer NFT Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 24
07/24/2022 - 14:33
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Keeps Being Actively Used by 1,000 Largest Ethereum Holders
07/24/2022 - 13:04
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Keeps Being Actively Used by 1,000 Largest Ethereum Holders
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev