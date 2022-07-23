Shib Army Burns 150 Million SHIB in Last Few Days: Details

Almost 200 million SHIB removed from circulation in past 4 days, following burn of 1 billion SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shib army keeps locking SHIB tokens in dead wallets in hopes of pushing the coin's price up, but it has failed to reach its goal so far. Meanwhile, another 150 million meme tokens have been burned as part of a long-term SHIB burning initiative.

Meanwhile, last week, the community managed to burn over 1 billion Shiba Inu.

Nearly 200 million Shiba destroyed

According to the Twitter page of Shibburn, a service that tracks SHIB burns and destroys these meme coins itself, in the past few days, roughly 149.6 million meme coins have been moved to unspendable wallets to be locked there permanently.

The largest lump of these four has been burned in the past 24 hours — 87,574,132 SHIB, taking 12 transactions to move that amount of crypto to dead wallets.

12,738,009, 18,875,469 and 30,614,624 SHIB were burned prior to that, respectively.

SHIB holder count hits new milestone

As covered by U.Today earlier this week, the Shiba Inu community has reached a new historic milestone related to its holder count.

On July 20, the WhaleStats on-chain data service reported that the number of Shiba holders exceeded the 1,210,000 level.

On Friday, a whale whose wallet is called "BlueWhale0159" made an acquisition of a staggering 150,000,000,000 Shiba Inu, which was worth $1,750,500 at the time of the trade. The investor is still holding these tokens, unlike other whales who sold them or moved these coins to other wallets right after they had purchased them.