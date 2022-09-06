Avalanche to Onboard Crypto Index by Colony

Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem will have its own yield-bearing index token, CAI, by Colony and Yield Yak

Novel tokenized index CAI will allow cryptocurrency enthusiasts to benefit from the price action of the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem as a whole and its major tokens.

Colony accelerator partners with Phuture, launches CAI index token

Colony, a community-driven cryptocurrency accelerator focused on Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem, scores a long-term partnership with Phuture app to introduce an integral new instrument.

The new index, dubbed CAI, features AVAX together with a basket of Avalanche-based tokens from the red-hot segments, including the DeFi, NFT and GameFi spheres.

Holding CAI token provides Avalanche (AVAX) enthusiasts with exposure to investing opportunities of the entire rapidly growing ecosystem.

Elie Le Rest, CEO at Colony Lab, highlights that this release is set to unleash the financial and trading potential of the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem for a new generation of enthusiasts:

Index investing is a very convenient way to cut out the noise and ride the trend. If you believe in the Avalanche ecosystem, CAI represents the best possible way to get passive exposure to it. Individual projects may come and go, but the ecosystem stays — with CAI, we’ll take care to always keep the most relevant composition of popular assets.

New yield-bearing index token for Avalanche (AVAX) enthusiasts

Due to its novel technical design, CAI token is yield-generating by design. Charles Storry, co-founder at Phuture, stresses that it will be a new passive income instrument for crypto holders with various levels of expertise:

In traditional finance, approximately 18% of the equity market is held in index funds. The same can’t be said for the crypto space. Yet. As crypto adoption soars, so too will the demand for passive investment tools, which help investors gain risk averse, simple-to-use and time-efficient access to the best performing projects. CAI delivers this for investors in the Avalanche ecosystem.

To ensure the flexibility and sustainability of CAI's investing strategy, the basket behind the token, is rebalanced monthly. That is why CAI holders will not miss the next big thing for the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem.

By Q4, 2022, Avalanche (AVAX) is the fourth-largest smart contracts platform in terms of TVL. It is only surpassed by Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX) and BNB Chain (BSC).