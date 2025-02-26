Avalanche Card Goes Live, Audience in Southeast Asia, Africa and LatAm in Focus

Advertisement

The Avalanche Foundation, in partnership with Rain, introduces the Avalanche Card, a physical and digital credit card making purchases with cryptocurrencies easier for in-store and online shops. The card works with USDC, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Wrapped AVAX (wAVAX) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Today, Feb. 26, 2025, Avalanche Foundation announces the launch of the Avalanche Card, a fully operable Visa credit card for online and offline purchases. It is seamlessly integrated with Avalanche's (AVAX) on-chain cryptocurrency wallet, the foundation's statement says.

The Avalanche Card is designed for a world where crypto isn’t just held—it’s used. A new way to connect, without relying on mainstream tools.



Use your AVAX anywhere Visa is accepted, available digitally & physically for ultimate convenience. pic.twitter.com/TD53puRSuE — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) February 26, 2025

The Avalanche Card enables users to spend USDC, USDT, Wrapped AVAX (wAVAX) and AVAX online or in-store. The Avalanche Card opens secure, alternative payment options to the global economy through the trusted Visa network, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms, wallets and fiat-to-crypto conversions to access and spend digital assets.

John Wu, President of Ava Labs, emphasizes the importance of today's release for the global adoption of Avalanche (AVAX) solutions by the retail segment:

With the Avalanche Card, your cryptocurrency is a tool for empowerment. As digital assets garner mainstream adoption, leading with uses that are as familiar as swiping a credit card.

The card works anywhere Visa bank cards are accepted, the announcement says.

The Avalanche Card makes real-world transactions seamless across borders for conversionless spending, providing a secure alternative in regions with strained banking infrastructure. Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America have witnessed the largest number of registrations for the new product.

New opportunities for blockchain and retail payment synergy

In a move to double down on mainstream adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi), Avalanche remains committed to powering accessible inroads to blockchain for every type of user.

The card is launched in collaboration with Rain, a developer of cutting-edge digital asset authorization and settlement infrastructure in concert with their innovative digital payment card solutions.

The Avalanche Foundation is a non-profit entity that fosters the advancement and growth of the Avalanche platform for the world. The foundation offers development programs for developers, entrepreneurs and users to help turbocharge the advancement of the Avalanche ecosystem.