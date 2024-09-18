ATLETA Network Introduces Grant Program as User Base Doubles to 500,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With the launch of its testnet in June 2024, blockchain platform ATLETA Network, which aims to modernize the sports industry, has experienced tremendous growth. In just a few months, the network — created for Web3 DeFi and e-sports applications — doubled its user base to over 500,000.

ATLETA's Grants Program

By August 2024 ATLETA had recorded over 13 million transactions. As the platform's user base has grown, so has its volume of transactions. ATLETA launched a Grant Program to offer substantial funding to developers, designers, and content producers interested in creating decentralized applications (dApps) on its network.

Grants from $2,500 to $200,000 are available under the program and are given out in the native $ATLA coin. The Grant Program provides more than just financial support. It gives participants milestone-based support and individualized guidance to make sure their projects get the necessary resources.

Six projects have already been selected. Thirty more applications are being considered. The selected applicants will receive full support, including post-launch marketing and development assistance.

Advertisement

According to Andrey Didovskiy, Director of Blockchain and Web3 at Blockchain Sports Ecosystem, the ATLETA Grant Program is to reshape the future of Web3. He underscored that the program goes beyond development and focuses on amplifying projects with post-launch promotion.

The ATLETA Network is to go mainnet in October 2024. So, all applicants should submit in advance. Following the mainnet's launch, ATLETA rewards its users, grant participants, and ambassadors.

About ATLETA

ATLETA is built for the sports sector. It is a multi-layer EVM-compatible blockchain with native cross-chain interoperability. The network is to advance the sports industry and change the landscape of Web3 technology. Among its developments, ATLETA has dApps, smart contracts, and a DeFi ecosystem.

ATLETA is a component of the wider Blockchain Sports Ecosystem. The company has already made major investments in Brazil by constructing soccer academies and incorporating cutting-edge performance monitoring systems. Popular figures in the sports industry, such as David Trezeguet and Marco Materazzi, have helped the network grow in stature and significance.