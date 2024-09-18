    ATLETA Network Introduces Grant Program as User Base Doubles to 500,000

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    ATLETA Network's user base surged to 500,000 within months, as the platform unveiled a new Grant Program for Web3 innovators
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 15:02
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    With the launch of its testnet in June 2024, blockchain platform ATLETA Network, which aims to modernize the sports industry, has experienced tremendous growth. In just a few months, the network — created for Web3 DeFi and e-sports applications — doubled its user base to over 500,000. 

    Article image
    Source: Atleta Network

    ATLETA's Grants Program 

    By August 2024 ATLETA had recorded over 13 million transactions. As the platform's user base has grown, so has its volume of transactions. ATLETA launched a Grant Program to offer substantial funding to developers, designers, and content producers interested in creating decentralized applications (dApps) on its network.

    Grants from $2,500 to $200,000 are available under the program and are given out in the native $ATLA coin. The Grant Program provides more than just financial support. It gives participants milestone-based support and individualized guidance to make sure their projects get the necessary resources. 

    Article image
    Source: Atleta Network

    Six projects have already been selected. Thirty more applications are being considered. The selected applicants will receive full support, including post-launch marketing and development assistance. 

    According to Andrey Didovskiy, Director of Blockchain and Web3 at Blockchain Sports Ecosystem, the ATLETA Grant Program is to reshape the future of Web3. He underscored that the program goes beyond development and focuses on amplifying projects with post-launch promotion. 

    The ATLETA Network is to go mainnet in October 2024. So, all applicants should submit in advance. Following the mainnet's launch, ATLETA rewards its users, grant participants, and ambassadors. 

    About ATLETA 

    ATLETA is built for the sports sector. It is a multi-layer EVM-compatible blockchain with native cross-chain interoperability. The network is to advance the sports industry and change the landscape of Web3 technology. Among its developments, ATLETA has dApps, smart contracts, and a DeFi ecosystem. 

    ATLETA is a component of the wider Blockchain Sports Ecosystem. The company has already made major investments in Brazil by constructing soccer academies and incorporating cutting-edge performance monitoring systems. Popular figures in the sports industry, such as David Trezeguet and Marco Materazzi, have helped the network grow in stature and significance. 

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

