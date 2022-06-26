As Bitcoin Remains in Limbo, Peter Brandt Says This Chart Could Be the Big Tell

News
Sun, 06/26/2022 - 19:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt has also suggested that market sentiment has seemingly turned overly bearish
As Bitcoin Remains in Limbo, Peter Brandt Says This Chart Could Be the Big Tell
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In his recent tweet, prominent trader Peter Brandt says that the Bitcoin dominant chart could be “the big tell.”

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The trader believes that getting above the 50% level would be hugely positive for the largest cryptocurrency.

At press time, Bitcoin accounts for 42.5% of the total market share, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As reported by U.Today, the flagship cryptocurrency’s market dominance surged to the highest level since October earlier this month following a massive market downturn.

Related
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Price May Remain Under Pressure. Here’s Why
Bitcoin’s market share tends to grow during bear markets since it is perceived as a safer asset compared to altcoins.

The crypto king remains in the doldrums together with other top altcoins, with Dogecoin being the only exception. The meme coin has spiked by more than 10% over the past 24 hours.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Jed McCaleb Now Has 114 Million XRP Left: Report
06/26/2022 - 17:30
Jed McCaleb Now Has 114 Million XRP Left: Report
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 26
06/26/2022 - 17:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here Is When Shiba Inu Burn Portal Rewards Might Be Shared: Details
06/26/2022 - 16:30
Here Is When Shiba Inu Burn Portal Rewards Might Be Shared: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide