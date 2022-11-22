Arthur Hayes Doubles Down on His Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 08:40
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has plunged to yet another two-year low as cryptocurrency crisis continues to worsen
Arthur Hayes Doubles Down on His Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has doubled down on his $10,000 Bitcoin price prediction in a recent tweet.

This comes after cryptocurrency firm Genesis, a subsidiary of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, has reportedly started warning about potentially facing bankruptcy without funding.

"Well that's the end of that. Now all my friends in restructuring will be asking if I know anyone at Genesis I can connect them with," Hayes commented.

Related
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Whales as Price Shows Bullish Setup

As reported by U.Today, Genesis's lending arm was forced to suspend withdrawals on Nov. 16 after allegedly failing to secure $1 billion in fresh funding.

For now, however, Genesis says that it does not plan to file bankruptcy. The firm has now lowered its bailout target to $500 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Crypto giant Binance has reportedly passed on a potential deal out of concern that this could create a conflict of interest.

As reported by U.Today, Hayes said that he was ready to buy Bitcoin at $10,000 after Genesis's lending arm announced the suspension of withdrawal.

On Monday, the price of Bitcoin dropped to a new two-year low of $15,479 on the Bitstamp exchange.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Now Supported by Coinbase Japan
11/22/2022 - 08:30
Cardano (ADA) Now Supported by Coinbase Japan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's How Grayscale Pushed Bitcoin's Price to $69,000: Peter Schiff
11/22/2022 - 08:06
Here's How Grayscale Pushed Bitcoin's Price to $69,000: Peter Schiff
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg Present New Music Video
11/22/2022 - 06:04
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg Present New Music Video
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya