Arthur Hayes Buys BLUR Amid Massive Hype, Token's Price Reacts

Thu, 02/16/2023 - 08:48
Arman Shirinyan
Arthur Hayes contributes largely to potential success of BLUR token
Arthur Hayes, a well-known crypto influencer and entrepreneur, has recently received around 341,000 BLUR from an address starting with 0x62ac. This comes as Hayes has been on a winning streak with his trading and investments, as all assets he recently bought have seen double-digit gains, leading to large profits for him.

The $BLUR token has seen a significant increase in interest from large investors, contributing to its volatile price performance. The token's price has fluctuated greatly, ranging from almost $5 to as low as $0.4 in a matter of hours or even minutes.

Despite the surge in interest from investors, $BLUR token remains relatively unknown in the crypto space. However, recent investments from influential figures such as Hayes and other large whales have brought attention to the token and its potential.

The $BLUR token's price performance can be attributed to its low liquidity and wide distribution through the airdrop mechanism, which has led to increased volatility in its price. As large investors continue to show interest in the token, it is likely that its price will continue to fluctuate.

OKB Token Reaches All-Time High as OKEx Announces New Blockchain

It is worth noting that investing in cryptocurrencies can be extremely volatile and unpredictable, and it is important to thoroughly research and understand any investment before making a decision. While investments from influential figures such as Hayes can bring attention to certain tokens, it is important to consider volatility spikes that might liquidate your existing positions.

At press time, BLUR is trading at $1, making a solid 50% comeback from a local low of $0.48. The all-time high that only a small percentage of users were able to catch was $5.19.

