Advertisement
AD

    Are Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Targeted With 1% Wealth Tax?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin (BTC) community spooked with fake 1% wealth tax bill
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 15:04
    Are Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Targeted With 1% Wealth Tax?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The online crypto community is busy with discussion about a proposed 1% wealth tax on large holders of Bitcoin (BTC). While there is no official confirmation of such a policy, the rumors have gained widespread attention in light of a recent letter sent to United States President Joe Biden.

    Advertisement

    Rumored 1% wealth tax on crypto 

    The fake letter reportedly signed by Senator Elizabeth Warren targets crypto transactions from large holders, often referred to as whales. The legislative proposal seeks to address regulatory challenges posed by the growing adoption of crypto.

    Related
    5 Crypto Tax Myths and Mistakes to Avoid

    The proposal highlights that individuals or corporate bodies holding cryptocurrencies valued at over $1,000 would be required to report such holdings to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) yearly. Furthermore, the bill seeks to impose a 1% wealth tax on entities holding digital assets exceeding $500,000.

    Some individuals commented that the 1% tax could be part of an effort from the government to regulate the market and prevent whales from manipulating the price of Bitcoin. 

    However, the bill, which has been dispelled as false, is intended to address the growing inequalities in the United States. According to the proposal, individuals and entities holding substantial wealth in the form of crypto are expected to contribute their quota to support public services and investments.

    Understanding crypto tax in U.S.

    As previously disclosed by U.Today, cryptocurrencies are classified as capital assets by the IRS in the U.S. Simply explained, any gains or losses from buying, selling or exchanging cryptocurrencies are treated as capital gains or losses.

    Related
    CoinLedger Expands to Offer Free Portfolio Tracking for Crypto Enthusiasts

    In 2021, the Biden administration dropped a tax proposal aiming to increase the capital gains tax rate to 43.4% for citizens whose income exceeds $1 million. The proposal had been met with a lot of criticism. Renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper claimed that it could kill “the golden goose that is America.”

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF About to Break Major Milestone After 69 Day Inflow Streak
    2024/04/22 15:00
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF About to Break Major Milestone After 69 Day Inflow Streak
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple CTO Challenges Bitcoin's Logic Framework: Details
    2024/04/22 15:00
    Ripple CTO Challenges Bitcoin's Logic Framework: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Crypto Market Poised for Massive 350% Upside, Say Glassnode Cofounders
    2024/04/22 15:00
    Crypto Market Poised for Massive 350% Upside, Say Glassnode Cofounders
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Live from Token 2049 Dubai: M20 Chain's Groundbreaking Announcements
    Crypto Mining Platform, Simpleminers Launches Cloud Mining Contract
    Coinstore New Public Chain Forum “Finding the Future Alpha” Has Completed Successfully
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Are Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Targeted With 1% Wealth Tax?
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF About to Break Major Milestone After 69 Day Inflow Streak
    Ripple CTO Challenges Bitcoin's Logic Framework: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD