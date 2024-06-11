Advertisement
AD

    ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Brand new mechanism will reward cryptocurrency enthusiasts for their activity on public social media channels
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 15:00
    ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    A new proposal has already raised much controversy in the cryptocurrency community. Crypto Twitter is discussing whether Arbitrum's (ARB) Reputation NFTs can be used for claiming retroactive airdrops in the future.

    ArbitrumDAO introduces Reputation NFTs: Here's how they work

    The Reputation NFT system might go live on Arbitrum (ARB) soon, as TogetherCrew analysts received a corresponding grant from ArbitrumDAO. This statement was shared on Arbitrum's main community forum by Daniel Ospina of RnDAO.

    Incubated by RnDAO, TogetherCrew is going to build a system that measures and verifies the real social media activity of this or that Arbitrum (ARB) enthusiast.

    The Reputation NFTs will be created by contributors minting (for free) a nontransferable NFT via the TogetherCrew UI. 

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support

    The algorithm will analyze conversations and map social graphs. They, in turn, will be used to calculate how much context someone has on the community. This is a Sybil-resistant approach that can be used for rewards, as a portable credential (proof of membership/participation), etc.

    The grant request mentioned Discord, Discourse, Telegram and Github as potential platforms to be analyzed by the mechanism, while the exact list of social media platforms eligible is yet to be disclosed.

    $210,000,000: Arbitrum (ARB) launches massive Gaming Catalyst Program

    While the project is fully funded through grants, the exact timeline of its activation has not been unveiled yet. The platform behind Arbitrum's Reputation NFTs already created those systems for Aave and other actors on the crypto market.

    Yesterday, the Arbitrum (ARB) community greenlit the launch of a massive gaming-centric initiative. The project transferred 225 million ARB tokens to the newly launched Gaming Catalyst Program (GCP).

    The program is focused on "immediate" adoption of Arbitrum (ARB), its L3 development framework Orbit and language-agnostic SDK Stylus in the segments of Play-to-Earn and GameFi.

    #Arbitrum
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image 4.3 Trillion Dormant SHIB Go to Coinbase as Key Shiba Inu Metric Soars 2,814%
    Jun 11, 2024 - 14:54
    4.3 Trillion Dormant SHIB Go to Coinbase as Key Shiba Inu Metric Soars 2,814%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CEO Offers 'Big Welcome' to New Executive
    Jun 11, 2024 - 14:54
    Ripple CEO Offers 'Big Welcome' to New Executive
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Uniswap Acquires Major Crypto Gaming Title
    Jun 11, 2024 - 14:54
    Uniswap Acquires Major Crypto Gaming Title
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer Level Security
    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ArbitrumDAO Discusses Reputation NFTs, Here Are Criteria
    4.3 Trillion Dormant SHIB Go to Coinbase as Key Shiba Inu Metric Soars 2,814%
    Ripple CEO Offers 'Big Welcome' to New Executive
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD