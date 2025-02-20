Advertisement
    Apex Fusion Launches PRIME Chain, Introduces AP3X Token

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 12:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Apex Fusion Foundation has shared details of its full-stack launch of the Apex Fusion blockchain ecosystem and its native token, AP3X. Its first chain, PRIME, paves the way toward a multi-chain architecture that unites Bitcoin’s (UTxO) security model with Ethereum’s (EVM) programmability.

    Apex Fusion launches PRIME, AP3X crypto debuts on CEXes

    According to the official statement by its team, the Apex Fusion Foundation has launched PRIME, a pioneering blockchain of its ecosystem. The blockchain's native cryptocurrency, AP3X, goes live on centralized exchanges today, on Feb. 20, 2025.

    Starting today, AP3X token is available for trading in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) on LBank and Coinstore, popular Asian centralized crypto exchanges.

    This launch marks the beginning of a roadmap designed to create a frictionless, scalable and reputation-driven blockchain network that supports real-world adoption.

    The launch of PRIME establishes the foundational layer of Apex Fusion, bringing a decentralized staking model to anchor subsequent ecosystem activity. More than 130 stake pool operators (SPOs) are already securing the chain, providing robust security and decentralization. AP3X token holders can participate in liquid native staking, earning annual rewards while contributing to network security.

    Apex Fusion has also confirmed exchange listings for its AP3X token on LBANK, scheduled for Feb. 20, 2025. Early adopters will have the opportunity to engage in staking, earning an initial annual yield of around 10%.

    Multi-chain ecosystem development underway

    Besides that, the Apex Fusion Foundation is also nearing the releases of NEXUS, an EVM-compatible layer 2 for smart contract execution, and VECTOR, a UTXO-based layer 2 for fast and cost-efficient transactions.

    Apex Fusion is preparing for the deployment of key infrastructure that will enhance its multi-chain ecosystem. The Reactor Bridge will enable seamless interoperability between Bitcoin’s UTXO model and Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities. 

    NEXUS, the EVM-compatible layer 2, will bring DeFi applications and smart contracts to the network, while VECTOR will provide a high-speed execution layer tailored to rapid settlements. Additionally, Apex Fusion will introduce an on-chain reputation system, rewarding verifiable contributions and strengthening trust.

    The launch of the AP3X token and PRIME Chain advance Apex Fusion’s goal of unifying blockchain ecosystems and enabling Web3 networks to work in harmony. This will accelerate the creation of powerful omnichain dApps and drive down the barriers to building and deploying decentralized applications.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption

