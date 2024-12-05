Andromeda Partners with Deep3 Labs to Integrate Advanced AI Models for Web3

Andromeda, a Web3 operating system, has announced a collaboration with Deep3 Labs to integrate advanced AI models into its decentralized OS.
The partnership will incorporate AI models as Andromeda Digital Objects (ADOs). This will allow developers to incorporate these tools into decentralized applications.
"This partnership is a game-changer for the Web3 industry. Integrating our advanced AI capabilities within Andromeda unlocks completely new capabilities for aOS developers and exciting new data flows for Deep3's researchers. The interoperability of the cosmos ecosystem will massively increase our training datasets, allowing us to develop even more powerful on-chain machine learning solutions. Together, we are setting new standards for both Web3 DX and UX that will accelerate the adoption of blockchain tech," Deep3 Labs Founder and CEO Daniel Stephens said.
The integration will enhance aOS's No-Code Builder, allowing developers and nontechnical users to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications without extensive coding knowledge.
Andromeda's Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol will also provision Deep3's AI models across multiple Cosmos chains, improving scalability and cross-chain operations.
The partnership will support the creation of applications such as AI-enhanced DeFi products, advanced NFT marketplaces with predictive analytics and personalized experiences in decentralized social platforms.
Through the сollaboration, Andromeda and Deep3 Labs aim to create an environment where advanced AI can be used to create novel on-chain applications that extend the capabilities of Web3.