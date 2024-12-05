Andromeda Partners with Deep3 Labs to Integrate Advanced AI Models for Web3

Andromeda, a Web3 operating system, has announced a collaboration with Deep3 Labs to integrate advanced AI models into its decentralized OS.

The partnership will incorporate AI models as Andromeda Digital Objects (ADOs). This will allow developers to incorporate these tools into decentralized applications.

The integration will enhance aOS's No-Code Builder, allowing developers and nontechnical users to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications without extensive coding knowledge.

Andromeda's Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol will also provision Deep3's AI models across multiple Cosmos chains, improving scalability and cross-chain operations.

The partnership will support the creation of applications such as AI-enhanced DeFi products, advanced NFT marketplaces with predictive analytics and personalized experiences in decentralized social platforms.

Through the сollaboration, Andromeda and Deep3 Labs aim to create an environment where advanced AI can be used to create novel on-chain applications that extend the capabilities of Web3.