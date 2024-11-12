    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Back to Life After 11 Years With Massive 26,147% Gains

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    BTC stash currently demonstrating 26,147% gain
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 14:04
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Back to Life After 11 Years With Massive 26,147% Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, a long-dormant Bitcoin address has been reactivated after 11 years, yielding a staggering 26,147% gain.

    According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "a dormant address containing 67 BTC worth $5,525,168 has just been activated after 11.0 years worth $21,050 in 2013."

    The 67 BTC at the time of reactivation is now valued at nearly $5,525,168, a 26,147% increase from its worth of $21,050 back in 2013.

    HOT Stories
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    Bitcoin Records Biggest Daily Gain in History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 250% Needed to Reach ATH, Will Ethereum (ETH) Hold Above $3,000? Solana (SOL) Might Enter Price Correction

    The identity of the owner remains unknown, but the timing and magnitude of this activation have sparked speculation about the intentions behind it.

    Advertisement

    Some speculate it could be an early investor cashing in on their gains, while others wonder if it signals a broader trend of long-term holders beginning to move their assets, as seen in several reactivations in recent weeks.

    Related
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years as BTC Briefly Touched $69,000
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 12:45
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years as BTC Briefly Touched $69,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues its continuous upward trend, crossing $89,000 for the first time in Tuesday's trading. Bitcoin has increased by more than 30% since last week, establishing new highs virtually daily.

    Bitcoin has already more than doubled in 2024, thanks to strong demand for dedicated U.S. exchange-traded funds and a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction.

    Bitcoin to reach $100,000?

    Bitcoin's record-breaking run sent the cryptocurrency to highs of $89,993 on Tuesday, increasing the overall value of the crypto market. Some predict that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of the year, and $150,000 by the end of 2025.

    Related
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Decade With 11,507% Gains
    Tue, 09/24/2024 - 12:09
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After Decade With 11,507% Gains
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin options traders are already targeting a milestone price of $100,000 for the original cryptocurrency. Investors are placing bets that Bitcoin will reach the milestone by the end of the year, according to statistics from crypto options exchange Deribit.

    As of Monday morning, there were 9,635 Bitcoin — worth around $780 million — in open interest bets on Bitcoin reaching $100,000 by Dec. 27, according to Deribit data. That is the most at stake for any trade with that expiration date. Deribit estimates that the trade has an 18.6% chance of paying off.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 13:38
    Anthony Scaramucci to Late Bitcoin Buyers: 'It's Early'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 13:22
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Unlock Innovative Earning Strategies: Fairspin’s Play to Earn System
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Back to Life After 11 Years With Massive 26,147% Gains
    Anthony Scaramucci to Late Bitcoin Buyers: 'It's Early'
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD