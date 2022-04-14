Amazon CEO Expects Cryptocurrencies to Get Bigger

News
Thu, 04/14/2022 - 14:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amazon could potentially start selling non-fungible tokens, but it has no plans to explore cryptocurrencies for now, according to CEO Andy Jassy
Amazon CEO Expects Cryptocurrencies to Get Bigger
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a recent interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy forecasted that cryptocurrencies would keep getting bigger in the future.

Jassy noted that non-fungible tokens "have really started to take off."
 
The Amazon boss, however, says that he does not own either NFTs or Bitcoin himself for now. He expects them to continue growing "very significantly." Jassy also said that Amazon could possibly sell NFTs in the future.

As reported by U.Today, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that he personally owned crypto last November, but he also said that the tech giant had no immediate plans to delve into digital assets.

Amazon, according to Jassy, is also "not probably close" to adding cryptocurrencies as a payment mechanism in its retail business.

Last July, British newspaper City A.M. reported that Amazon had plans to start accepting Bitcoin in late 2021, citing an anonymous source. The fact that the e-commerce behemoth posted a cryptocurrency-related job offer prior to that made the rumors more plausible and ignited a short-lived price rally. However, Amazon

Related
Avalanche Developer to Rake In $350 Million
 Jassy officially took the helm of Amazon last July after centibillionaire founder Jeff Bezos decided to step down as the company's chief executive officer.

Prior to taking over as CEO from Bezos, Jassy led the company's cloud service division.

Amazon became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market capitalization in 2018. It is currently valued at $1.5 trillion, which makes it the fifth biggest company in the world (behind only Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft and Alphabet).

#Amazon News #Bitcoin News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ronin Network (RON) Hacker Moved $90 Million to Tornado; How Much Is on Exchanges?
04/14/2022 - 16:24
Ronin Network (RON) Hacker Moved $90 Million to Tornado; How Much Is on Exchanges?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image "The Big Short" Author Says Crypto Could Crash
04/14/2022 - 16:07
"The Big Short" Author Says Crypto Could Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC Could Rise 10x in Two Years, David Gokhshtein Sees SHIB Touching $0.001, Cardano Records $50 Million Inflow to DeFi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/14/2022 - 16:05
BTC Could Rise 10x in Two Years, David Gokhshtein Sees SHIB Touching $0.001, Cardano Records $50 Million Inflow to DeFi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina